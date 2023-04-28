NYC transit agency ends Twitter alerts, says it’s unreliable

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which for 14 years has provided real-time information on service outages, delays, and other important transit updates for its 1.3 million Twitter followers, will no longer do so.

The MTA said Thursday that “Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect.” For this reason, the agency tweeted, it will no longer use the platform for service alerts and information.

The MTA also listed other ways subway, train, and bus riders can get reliable transit information, including through its mta.info site, text alerts, and its Weekender newsletter for weekend advisories.