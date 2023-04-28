Stephen Weiner used unauthorized ‘memory refreshers’ during deposition, judge says

John Fish and Stephen Weiner, former friends and business partners, have spent tons of money and three-plus years fighting over which one of them pulled the plug on an $800 million Boston condo project in 2019.

In February, when we last checked in on the litigants, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Kenneth W. Salinger had just dinged Weiner and his son Adam by finding they had destroyed evidence that they “knew or reasonably should have known” might be relevant in a possible legal showdown over the aborted Boylston Street tower.

The decision allows Fish’s lawyers to bring up the acts of “spoliation” — deleting e-mails and texts — during trial, which may not play well with the jury.