Vantage Travel CEO blames ‘close confidant’ for big investment losses

Lewis is founder and chief executive of Vantage Deluxe World Travel, which this week blamed a suspected ransomware attack for bringing down its website and forcing the abrupt cancellation of a “spring tulips” cruise in the Netherlands.

This column is from Trendlines, my new business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail on Mondays and Fridays, sign up here .

But as we learned in a scoop by my colleague Sean P. Murphy, the Boston company recently scrubbed at least three, and maybe four, other recent trips, offering disappointed customers excuses that seemingly had nothing to do with hackers. Many are worried that they won’t get back the thousands of dollars they paid upfront.

Advertisement

The operational capsizing comes as Lewis seeks to recoup a lot of money of his own: more than $14 million in losses on real estate investments that he claims were carelessly promoted by James Goode, his accountant in the Boston office of Andersen Tax who over the years also became a “close confidant” and his investment adviser.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

To be clear, there’s nothing to suggest that Lewis’s personal investment losses, which occurred several years ago, have had any effect on Vantage. I e-mailed him on Thursday for comment but didn’t hear back.

In a federal lawsuit filed last year in Boston, Lewis said that Goode committed professional malpractice and breached his fiduciary duty by steering Lewis into “ill-advised and unsuitable” deals in Connecticut and an “extremely risky” condo conversion project in Cambridge.

Lewis is also suing Stone Harbour Capital, a real estate investment firm — and also a Goode client — that managed the Connecticut investments. In a lawsuit in Connecticut Superior court, he alleges that Stone Harbour and its principals engaged in “orchestrated, tortious conduct to wrongfully misappropriate” the money he put into the deals.

Advertisement

An attorney for Goode, Ronald W. Dunbar Jr., said that Lewis’s claims were “completely without merit.”

Stone Capital’s Richard Aurilio, Gerard J. Kiley Jr., and Greg P. Shaughnessy “dispute Mr. Lewis’ baseless allegations,” said their lawyer, Richard Lewis. In a court filing last year, Stone Harbour countersued on counts including intentional and negligent misrepresentation and fraudulent inducement. Todd B. Gordon, who is representing Lewis in the case against Goode, declined to comment beyond the lawsuit.

Lewis’s primary beef with Goode and Stone Harbour focuses on a 2020 transaction in which his three previous investments with the firm, starting in 2014, were rolled into a single fund called Roadrunner.

According to the lawsuit, Goode told Lewis that Roadrunner would yield an annual return of 10 percent, eliminate paperwork, and simplify tax returns. As part of the deal, Lewis kicked in $6.5 million on top of the more than $10 million he had already invested.

”The consolidation of the three investments was contrary to Lewis’s best interests and investment objectives and was actually designed to benefit Stone Harbour and its principals,” which controlled Roadrunner even though Lewis had put in most of the money, the lawsuit said.

Specifically, the “real” purpose of Roadrunner was to free up money from one of the earlier investments to bolster another, a troubled project on which Stone Harbour’s principals had provided personal financial guarantees, according to the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Lewis’s lawsuits argue that Goode had a conflict of interest because he also worked for Stone Harbour. In court papers, Goode’s lawyers note that Lewis never said he was unaware of that relationship.

After the Roadrunner deal was wrapped up, Stone Capital made a “capital call” — a request for further investment that would be used for operating funds, debt refinancing, and obtaining a development loan, court documents show. Lewis’s share was set at $7.82 million and he had five days to deliver it.

He balked.

Stone Harbour then notified Lewis that he had forfeited his stake in Roadrunner, according to the lawsuit, and included a check for $664,670 to settle up. Netting out that check and a $3 million return of equity Lewis received before the Roadrunner rollup, Lewis says he is out $12.8 million.

In the Boston lawsuit, Lewis also faults Goode for “reckless advice” in 2018 to make $1.86 million in loans to a developer who was converting three-family homes in Cambridge into condos.

”Goode knew or should have known that [the developer] was not capable” of completing the projects or repaying the loans, the lawsuit asserts, without explaining why Goode should have doubted the developer.

Lewis expects to take a $1.8 million hit on the loans.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.