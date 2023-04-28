Family of Milton teen killed in Aruba boating incident joins with US officials to press for safety reforms

“It’s been very much David versus Goliath, with appealing to the highest-ranking officials in Aruba to make common sense safety reforms to save lives. We’ve been told they’re considering change and forming study groups and commissions, and we certainly have heard from them, but they miss a lot of their deadlines,” Murray said. “They haven’t delivered.”

Dave and Linda Murray have been “trying to move the needle” on stronger safety protocols in Aruba since their daughter Cassidy’s death in March 2022 but haven’t seen any substantial changes, Linda Murray said in a phone interview Friday.

The family of 13-year-old Cassidy Murray, a Milton girl killed last year in a tubing incident while on vacation in Aruba, has joined forces with Congressman Stephen Lynch and US Consul General to Curacao Margy Bond to push for recreational safety reforms on the Caribbean island.

On March 23, 2022, the day before the family was scheduled to leave Aruba, Cassidy wanted to go tubing, so her father found the company Fun 4 Every 1 on the beach, the Murrays recalled in February. They wore life jackets and got into a boat with a driver, but there was no spotter or anyone else aboard to keep watch while the seventh grader was towed on an inner tube.

“Five minutes into the ride, Cassidy got ejected into the water,” Dave Murray said in a “Good Morning America” interview. “It took me at least 30 seconds to get [the boat driver’s] attention by whistling at him and shouting at him.”

The driver then saw Cassidy in the water and drove over to her, but suddenly “lost control of the boat” and hit her, the Murrays said in the GMA segment. Doctors on shore gave her medical attention until emergency crews got to the scene, but they couldn’t save her.

The family has been dealing with the immense pain of the loss ever since.

“We’re trying to create normal life for [Cassidy’s 18-year-old brother] Adam, but on the highway, on my way home from work yesterday, I got stuck behind a boat,” Linda Murray said Friday. “Even that can be a trigger. So you’re dealing with all of that on a regular basis.”

Cassidy Murray with her older brother, Adam Murray. Their parents described the two as “partners in crime.” (Provided by Murray Family) Murray Family

Lynch has worked to put additional pressure on the Aruban government, Linda Murray said.

“There’s nothing worse than this — to lose a child, while you’re on vacation,” Lynch said in a phone interview Friday. “The family was obviously in a lot of pain. It was very difficult for them to even talk about it because they had all been there. They saw this happen.”

Amid their grief, the Murrays have met with Evelyn Wever-Croes, the prime minister of Aruba, and officials from the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association to advocate for spotters on boats, kill switches in case of emergency, and safety training for drivers, among other protocols, Linda Murray said.

“Inside Edition” is set to air an investigative segment on the boating tragedy Friday night. Producers told the Murrays they saw “zero changes” when filming in Aruba, she said.

“I don’t understand why they will not put a spotter on a boat,” Linda Murray said. “You cannot drive a boat and be pulling a tube, with traffic, wild waters, and wind, and keep the passenger safe. It’s just not possible.”

Months have gone by since the Murrays spoke with Aruba’s prime minister, and they told Lynch “there was no progress, and they did not think that there was a good faith effort being made to address the situation,” the congressman said.

Lynch contacted Bond, the US consul general to Curacao and chief of mission to the Dutch Caribbean, to assist more directly with the Aruban government, he said. He said he told the State Department he would ask for a travel advisory to be put in place for Americans going to Aruba, which seemed to draw the attention of the Aruban government.

Bond could not be reached for comment Friday.

“We had those proposals forward, and it had been very quiet on the Aruban side,” Lynch said. “When we explained there would be a travel advisory put in place if they refused to act, there seemed to be a scramble on their side to figure out what they might do.”

Now, the Murray family and US officials are waiting to see what measures Aruba will take, Lynch said.

“We’re in that negotiation phase right now,” he said.

The Murrays say they hope all their efforts will prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

In March, on the one-year anniversary of Cassidy’s death, the Murrays wanted to keep everything as routine as possible, but took time to remember her with loved ones at a private mass at Boston’s Irish Pastoral Centre.

“It was very intimate and we were just surrounded by family and friends,” Linda Murray said. “We honored her and played her favorite songs.”

Cassidy Murray, the 13-year-old Milton girl who was killed in a tubing incident while on vacation in Aruba. (Provided by Murray Family) Murray Family





Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.