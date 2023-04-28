Children’s book author Sarah Maslin Nir embarks on an unconventional book tour — reading from barn to barn

The book is for middle grade readers and a work of fiction, with a main character named Sarah and a horse named Trendsetter — the name of Maslin Nir’s treasured horse, now retired.

New York Times staff reporter and author Sarah Maslin Nir adores horses. She saddled up for the first time at age 2, and more recently invited a therapy horse to attend her book launch party for “ The Flying Horse ” at Manhattan Saddlery on March 15.

“Horse Crazy,” her first book, came out during the pandemic, and when Maslin Nir lamented on Facebook about not being able to do a book tour, Meadowbrook Stables in Silver Spring, Md., invited her to hold a socially distant reading in their pasture.

Advertisement

She loved it so much she organized her book tour for “The Flying Horse” along the same lines, booking 31 different barns, pastures, paddocks — anywhere with horses.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“I posted on groups on Facebook, and I said, ‘Have me at your barn. I’ll bring my books, you bring your riders and horses, and we’ll sit in the barn aisles and have book parties,’” said Maslin Nir. “I’m going to horse rescues. I’m going to therapeutic stables. I’m going to high-end farms. It’s wild.”

She’s stopping at Acorns to Oaks Horsemanship Center in Littleton on April 29, where guests will sit on hay bales inside the stables. The center’s horses Banjo, Cookie, Rose, Fizz, Livvy, and Ella will be in their stalls while Maslin Nir reads her book.

As for “The Flying Horse,” the fictionalized version of Sarah lives in New York and has dyslexia, struggling to complete her schoolwork. While Maslin Nir was never diagnosed, she said she also had trouble with spelling and processing language. The book’s version of Trendsetter lives in Europe and is initially flagged for his jumping potential at a riding school. However, the fictional horse disappoints his young, impatient handler.

Advertisement

“In the end, they find each other, and they heal each other,” said Maslin Nir. “I want that lesson to be you don’t have to be great at anything to be worthy. It’s not a message that I ever got, that I was enough, and it’s a message that they give each other, and that’s what I hope kids take away with it.”

Trendsetter, in the book, is a Dutch warmblood like the real life horse. Maslin Nir found his hometown, Luttelgeest, Netherlands, in the actual horse’s passport — yes, horses who travel internationally have passports.

“I actually ended up tracing his roots. [I flew] in the belly of a 747 importing nine Dutch warmbloods in real life to figure out that process. And every waystation that Trendsetter and Sarah pass through in the fictional story is real,” said Maslin Nir. “All the characters are based on real people. Everything is true, all the facts, all the history, because at the root of it, I’m a journalist.”

As a side business, Maslin Nir, who lives in New York City, has begun importing horses from Europe to train and sell in White House, N.J. She bought her first horse with the advance from her first book.

“The first book is called ‘Horse Crazy’ for a reason,” she said.

Advertisement

Maslin Nir is also on the board of GallopNYC, an organization that hosts hundreds of therapeutic riding lessons a week around the New York City area for people with disabilities. A portion of her book sales from “The Flying Horse” will support their mission.

“When you find your herd, they embrace you. These people are all strangers, and they’re throwing a stranger book parties in their barns, but we’re all part of a herd, you know?” she said. “The human herd.”

“The Flying Horse” by Sarah Maslin Nir. Cameron Kids

Sarah Maslin Nir reads “The Flying Horse” April 29 at 3 p.m. at Acorns to Oaks Horsemanship Center, 56 Great Road, Littleton. Free. facebook.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.