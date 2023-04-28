Blind date: We ‘bonded over attempting to Google each other . . . unsuccessfully’

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: In nature, eating good food, or at Fenway

AUSTIN L.: 26 / administrative assistant

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s an honest person with a strong work ethic.

7 P.M. ROMAINE’S, NORTHBOROUGH

OFFICIAL LAUNCH

Samara Dating apps aren’t the most fun and I thought it would be cool to meet someone in a different way.

Austin My neighbors asked if I ever heard of Dinner With Cupid, and originally I had not. Blind dates are out of the normal in today’s society so why not give it a try?

Samara I got ready after work and planned to do a shot of tequila before heading out but got sidetracked and skipped it.

Austin I became my own hype man, took a deep breath, and went with the flow.

Samara He was on time and I was right on time — maybe a minute late. He stood up to hug me, which was nice, and we stumbled through the first couple minutes of awkwardness.

Austin I thought Samara was very pretty. She wore pink eye shadow, which made her hazel eyes stand out. She was well-dressed and I wanted to know more about her.

FEEL-GOOD NEWS

Samara We talked about where we were from and what we did for work — the usual intro stuff. We talked about some of our general passions and ambitions. We also bonded over attempting to Google each other prior to the blind date, unsuccessfully.

Austin She works in PR, has a 7-year-old Cavapoo, is well traveled, and graduated with a degree in English. We talked about what we did for work, what made us want to try this, and pets. I also wanted to know if she was a person who looks at the menu before the restaurant or would look at it when we were there (she looked at the menu there).

Samara I ordered a sangria and it was SO good (and affordable). I got the haddock and mashed potatoes, which was also really great. I thought the service was exceptional.

Austin I got an old-fashioned and ordered braised short ribs with mashed potatoes. It was very tender, tasty, and full of flavor.

Samara We are both on the more introverted side and first dates are always a bit awkward, but I think we got more comfortable as it went on.

Austin We’re both introverted, and we like a bunch of different breweries, dabbling in writing small works of nonfiction, and seeking success in building our careers while chasing our individual goals.

Samara He was a very nice guy, but I didn’t really feel a romantic connection.

Austin I was able to be open, optimistic, and bring out the funnier side, which I genuinely believed she enjoyed. I asked if she would be open to dessert. We got to share créme brûlée and talk a little more. I was excited to continue the date.

TALKING POINTS

Samara He walked me to my car. We mutually agreed not to slander each other in our exit interviews.

Austin We thanked each other for a fun night, shared a good night hug, and went our separate ways.

Samara I don’t think so. He was a really nice guy but I don’t see a connection moving forward.

Austin We left the possibility open.

POST-MORTEM

Samara / B-

Austin / B+

