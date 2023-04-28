Five things to do around Greater Boston, May 1-7

Capture a spot in the Children’s Chess Club. All levels are welcome to join games of chess at the Lower Mills Branch of the Boston Public Library. There will also be lessons for participants who wish to brush up. Suitable for families and children and teens ages 6 to 18. Held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and again next Monday. No registration required; Zoom option also available. Free. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Starting Monday

Vitamin Seaport

Enjoy the sun and attend Seaport Sweat, an outdoor workout series for all fitness levels. In its eighth year, the sessions include classes with Kick It by Eliza, Broncore Bootcamp, LIT2LIFT, and more. Held Mondays-Thursdays and Saturdays through September 28 at Seaport Common. Times vary. Free, but registration is required at bostonseaport.xyz.

Tuesday

History Rewind

Join historian and law professor Joel Richard Paul for a discussion of his new book, Indivisible: Daniel Webster and the Birth of American Nationalism. Paul will explore Webster’s rise to political prominence, his deep belief in the Constitution, and the influence he had on leaders such as Abraham Lincoln. Held in person at the Massachusetts Historical Society, and virtually. 6 p.m. Tickets: $10, with discounts available; free for virtual attendees. Register at masshist.org.

Wednesday

Chatterbox

Meet new friends at the Skip the Small Talk event at Trident Books. Attendees will be given prompts to help guide their conversations and create a comfortable space to discuss big questions. Food and drinks from the Trident menu will be available for purchase. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find tickets, $16.50, at skipthesmalltalk.com.

Saturday

Truck Fight

Drive into Foxborough for Monster Jam, where 12 drivers will be steering 12,000-pound monster trucks to compete in speed and skill. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. Join other attendees for a Pit Party before the show at 2:30 p.m., or a post-event Meet & Greet with the competitors. Show-only tickets start at $35; add-on events sold separately. monsterjam.comS

