Letters to the editor of the Boston Globe Magazine

Thank you for Neil Swidey’s interview with Dr. Fauci (“ Q&A: Anthony Fauci on COVID, Political Division, and the One Thing He’d Have Done Differently ,” February 26). I always appreciate Fauci’s honest, wise perspective. It’s sad and shameful that this dedicated scientist has to worry about his family’s safety and have a security detail.

Cambridge





For both his work on HIV and COVID, Fauci is a hero. He has made extraordinary contributions to public health. He is a brilliant scientist who has dedicated himself to research that has literally saved millions of lives.

lpale

posted on bostonglobe.com

Advertisement





We didn’t know at the start of COVID what exactly was safe behavior—and we still don’t totally know now. Fauci (with some mistakes—the guy is human) was generally trying to help folks find the best knowledge at the time, while facing blatant political interference, and while understanding there was, and is, a huge amount of room for interpretation and assessment.

128-at-93

posted on bostonglobe.com





I disagree with how Fauci handled the pandemic after the vaccines were generally available; prior to that he was in a situation where he was reacting to events as they happened and was trying to make decisions to keep as many people safe as possible. Was there some overreaction? No doubt.... Nevertheless, on balance, the world is a much better place for his service and I suspect most of us would envy a career so impactful to mankind. Any mistakes he may have made weren’t borne of malevolence.

mike343499

posted on bostonglobe.com





It makes me very sad and angry reading that Dr. Fauci’s family has to be constantly guarded and has been harassed and threatened. This is the result of conspiracy theory and disinformation, which we deal with constantly. To make a hard-working scientist who tells the truth live in fear makes my heart ache for this country.

Advertisement

Patricia Konkle

Burlington

Approachable Design

Always enjoy Style Watch, but one comment about this renovated family room made me LOL (“Rough Enough,” February 26). The decorator downsized the arms of the sofa “so as not to take up too much real estate with parts that the body doesn’t actually use.” In our house of frequent nap takers, those welcoming sofa arms allow my family to stretch out and snooze.

Angela E. Lin

Westwood





The Target art, used books, and tag sale mirror are what make this room look so inviting and comfortable. I like this much more than the usual showpiece rooms found [in Style Watch]. I’ll just grab a book and a drink and sprawl out on your sofa for the day, don’t mind me.

waterviews

posted on bostonglobe.com

Bouncing Back?

It seems resilience is another descriptor for evolution (“Why Is ‘Resilience’ Suddenly Everywhere?” March 5). As an environment, whether a natural one or one of a more human contrivance, such as politics, changes over the course of time, its organisms, plants, and animals (or perhaps politicians) must adapt to the conditions or perish. However, the survivors, either by sheer luck or skill, go on, and represent a shift in the capability of that particular population. Critical thinking also requires the individual to use the information for the greater good. It remains to be seen if that is what our species will do.

Advertisement

Bob LaFrance

Canton

Same Old, Same Old

Now I understand why I keep watching old programs (Miss Conduct, March 12). I need a good story with interesting characters at the end of the day—not end-of-the-world, in-your-face, mind-boggling stuff.

midcenturymodern

posted on bostonglobe.com





I enjoyed this piece. I was reminded of when a young houseguest gave me, as a medium-age hostess, a child’s book in her native German (which I was trying to learn). It made clear to me why children want to hear the same stories over and over. Not only was the story charming and heartwarming, but each time I read it I noticed something new about the language and how it was used. The more you absorb so it becomes background, the more you can see nuances you didn’t at first. I suspect this is the same for rewatching movies and the like.

Ann Somers

Brookline, New Hampshire





I love Miss Conduct’s response! When I was writing my doctoral dissertation, before I’d start writing I’d watch the same YouTube video of my favorite musician for an hour, just to get my mind into the zone. When I’d hit writer’s block, I’d play solitaire. It would rewire/relax my thinking so I could see things anew. I still turn to solitaire when I feel overwhelmed or stressed, and it relaxes me all the time. Same with old favorite TV shows. And my PhD is in teaching and learning, so I share this advice with parents and students too. I think we all need something mindless to help us relax. ...Even the philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau said, [”We must know how to waste time in order to save it”].

Advertisement

djmb

posted on bostonglobe.com





The letter writer did not say how old the partner was or if he was retired from active work life. To me [this behavior] should have been, in the case of my brilliant husband, a warning of the onset of dementia. Watching the same movie over and over again, reading the same history books over and over again, and now pretending to watch and pretending to read. He...still knows me, so I am fortunate.

Judith Marshall Oder

Wakefield





While the insight into a the partner’s need for comfort TV is very helpful, what about the letter writer’s need for the stimulating and the new? Some of us are bored, not comforted or calmed, by repetition and the already familiar. It seems like the writer will want to watch their own shows or read books to meet their own needs. Hopefully there is a timewhen the partner returns to their former, more intellectually adventurous self.

AnniefromBoston

posted on bostonglobe.com





How interesting that no one has mentioned the pandemic! The past “couple of years” encompass the time that we have all spent indoors, fearful of getting sick, mourning our losses, and having our lives upended. There is a lot for all of us to process and these shows provide comfort and a return to the “before times.”

Advertisement

Myryam

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.