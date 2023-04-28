fb-pixel Skip to main content
On the Block

For sale: Homes on waterfront properties

With private beach rights, these homes in Plymouth and Mattapoisett offer summer fun.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2023, 40 minutes ago
The exterior of 59 Nonantum Road, Plymouth.Handout

$689,000

59 NONANTUM ROAD / PLYMOUTH

SQUARE FEET 1,522

LOT SIZE 0.46 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $396,500 in 2019

PROS This 1995 contemporary Cape was completely updated in 2019, and includes access to a private association beach ($75 annual fee). Enter by way of the side patio into a sunny kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a dramatic array of oversized arched windows. The entire main floor has high vaulted ceilings and exposed beams; the kitchen tile gives way to hardwoods in the center hall and living room. Up a half flight of stairs, a mezzanine-style hallway connects three carpeted bedrooms and an updated bath with laundry. The walk-out lower level holds a carpeted guest room or den, plus another newer bath. The big backyard holds a shed and stone fire pit. CONS No garage or water views.

Advertisement

59 NONANTUM ROAD / PLYMOUTHHandout

Cindy Houlihan, BHHS Robert Paul Properties, 508-523-8829, choulihan@robertpaul.com

$749,000

12 SHOREVIEW AVENUE / MATTAPOISETT

The exterior of 12 Shoreview Avenue, Mattapoisett.Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,128

LOT SIZE 0.22 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $730,000 in 2022

PROS This 1960 ranch with a four-car driveway is steps from the water, with views of Mattapoisett Harbor and deeded rights to a sandy beach across the street. Enter into the main living area with hardwood floors and a picture window; the L-shaped kitchen in back has granite counters, double sink, and access to the fenced, party-ready backyard featuring a huge paver patio, outdoor shower, two sheds with kayak racks, and custom built-in fire pit and stone bench. Back inside, a French door off the living room opens to a big bedroom. The newer bath features glass shower doors and tile, and down the hall are two smaller bedrooms and a den or office with stacked laundry in the closet. CONS Flood insurance is required to obtain a mortgage.

Advertisement

The main living area of 12 Shoreview Avenue, Mattapoisett.Handout

Patricia Hottel, Milbury and Company, 508-542-2030, patricia@milburyre.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today