For sale: Homes on waterfront properties

LOT SIZE 0.46 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $396,500 in 2019

PROS This 1995 contemporary Cape was completely updated in 2019, and includes access to a private association beach ($75 annual fee). Enter by way of the side patio into a sunny kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and a dramatic array of oversized arched windows. The entire main floor has high vaulted ceilings and exposed beams; the kitchen tile gives way to hardwoods in the center hall and living room. Up a half flight of stairs, a mezzanine-style hallway connects three carpeted bedrooms and an updated bath with laundry. The walk-out lower level holds a carpeted guest room or den, plus another newer bath. The big backyard holds a shed and stone fire pit. CONS No garage or water views.

59 NONANTUM ROAD / PLYMOUTH Handout

Cindy Houlihan, BHHS Robert Paul Properties, 508-523-8829, choulihan@robertpaul.com

$749,000

12 SHOREVIEW AVENUE / MATTAPOISETT

The exterior of 12 Shoreview Avenue, Mattapoisett. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,128

LOT SIZE 0.22 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $730,000 in 2022

PROS This 1960 ranch with a four-car driveway is steps from the water, with views of Mattapoisett Harbor and deeded rights to a sandy beach across the street. Enter into the main living area with hardwood floors and a picture window; the L-shaped kitchen in back has granite counters, double sink, and access to the fenced, party-ready backyard featuring a huge paver patio, outdoor shower, two sheds with kayak racks, and custom built-in fire pit and stone bench. Back inside, a French door off the living room opens to a big bedroom. The newer bath features glass shower doors and tile, and down the hall are two smaller bedrooms and a den or office with stacked laundry in the closet. CONS Flood insurance is required to obtain a mortgage.

The main living area of 12 Shoreview Avenue, Mattapoisett. Handout

Patricia Hottel, Milbury and Company, 508-542-2030, patricia@milburyre.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.