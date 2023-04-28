2nd study commissioned by Trump also finds no widespread voter fraud

“My wife and daughter were watching me pace,” he recalled. “They saw my facial expressions, and I could tell they were wondering: What the heck is going on?”

PROVIDENCE — On the day after the November 2020 presidential election, Ken Block was on the back porch of his home in Barrington when his cell phone rang.

Block, president of Simpatico Software Systems Inc. and a former Republican candidate for governor of Rhode Island, on Friday confirmed that a “high up” lawyer for then-president Donald Trump’s campaign hired him to search for voter fraud in the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Block also confirmed a Washington Post report that he has received a subpoena from the special counsel investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“I complied with the subpoena fully and quickly,” Block said.

He told the Globe that when he received that call from the Trump campaign in November 2020, he hesitated at first. He said he knew that getting ahold of the necessary voting data would be a daunting, expensive task. And he knew it would be a “contentious” undertaking. “Whatever I discovered would make half the population happy and infuriate the other half,” he said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But Block, who has served as an expert witness in court cases involving voter data, decided to accept the offer. “It was my only chance to conduct a nationwide audit of voting data,” he said. “I jumped at it.”

Block confirmed he received nearly $750,000 for his work, declined to go into specifics about what he did or offer details about what he found. “Suffice it to say that following a pretty rigorous and careful process, we conducted a number of different sets of analytics, none of which produced evidence of widespread voter fraud sufficient to overturn an election,” he said.

Advertisement

He said he was asked to try to verify a dozen or so claims of voter fraud, and he concluded that all of them were false. “Not just false – I produced the ironclad evidence that every one of them was false,” he said.

Block said he never met Trump and does not know what the Trump campaign did with his findings. “I was purposely kept walled off from everything to keep politics and pressure away from me so I could do my job honestly and freely,” he said.

The Post reported that prosecutors are trying to show that Trump and his advisers knew or had good reason to believe that their fraud claims were false as they continued to spread and raise funds off the claims. Prosecutors also have interviewed employees from the Berkeley Research Group, which received $600,000 for a 29-page report that undermined many of Trump’s fraud claims.

The false claims convinced some voters that the election was stolen and inspired a mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Block said he was “horrified” by the Jan. 6 attack. “I would have had no part in any of this if I had an inkling that Jan. 6 was a possibility,” he said.

Voter fraud is both quantifiable and verifiable, Block said. “To claim voter fraud in the absence of being able to quantify and verify it is reckless,” he said. “It can be proven false, and I did many times over.”

Advertisement

On Twitter, Block has been critical of those who continue to claim the 2020 election was stolen, including My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and others. “Attention election conspiracy theorists: Fox News just coughed up more than $750 million to settle the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Yet another 2020 false fraud claim put to rest,” he tweeted on April 18.

Block, 57, founded Simpatico Software Systems, a software engineering firm, in 2001. He helped Texas build the first statewide online “food stamp” system, whichsaved Texas more than $1 billion in waste and fraud over 15 years.

In 2017, Block brought findings of potential voter fraud to a meeting of Trump’s “Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.” The Providence Journal reported that in his PowerPoint presentation, Block summarized a report titled “America The Vulnerable: The Problem of Duplicate Voting.” His study was funded by the Government Accountability Institute, a nonprofit group chaired by GOP megadonor Rebekah Mercer that was co-founded by former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, who led the far-right news and commentary website Breitbart.

Block ran for governor in 2010 after founding the Moderate Party of Rhode Island, saying he was disgusted by Democratic and Republican partisanship and dysfunction. He finished fourth with 6.5 percent of the vote, losing to Republican-turned-independent Lincoln D. Chafee.

In 2014, Block ran for governor as a Republican. He received 45 percent of the vote in a GOP primary, losing to former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung by about 3,000 votes. The loss inspired him to start analyzing voter data.

Advertisement

“Not because I thought there was fraud,” he explained. “I was wondering if I did something wrong in not identifying voters.”

He has served as an expert witness in court cases involving voter data, including analyzing Pennsylvania voter rolls in 2019, finding thousands of deceased registered voters.

Block, who has created a nonpartisan organization called Watchdog RI, said his work has shown him how difficult and expensive it is to get ahold of voting data for all 50 states. For example, he said he could not getting statewide voter rolls from the Massachusetts secretary of state and was told to seek the data from the state’s 351 municipalities. He said some states provide the data for free while Alabama charges $30,000.

“What are they hiding?” he asked of states that don’t make voting data easily accessible. “I get that some folks will do bad things or interpret data in the wrong way. But when you make it inaccessible you prevent the good outcomes, and if there are problems with voting systems you don’t bury it – you get it fixed.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.