On Arbor Day, Roxbury elementary students plant five new trees and other flora

At the Roxbury elementary school, Arbor Day was in full swing as students were joined by Boston Public Schools employees, arborists from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and other partner organizations to plant trees and learn about urban gardening. Arbor Day, marked nationally on the last Friday of April, celebrates the planting, upkeep, and preservation of trees.

One student gleefully took a worm into her hands as other shrieked, but soon covered the creature in dirt before returning it back to its home.

Dozens of Ellis Elementary School students crouched into the soil of the school’s garden Friday morning, hands covered in mulch and dirt. Some chatted away as they dug holes into the ground with trowels, while others moved pots of plants into the soil.

Students planted native species seeds in pots and seedlings in the rain garden, as well as trees throughout the school's property. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Audrey Ng, water and sustainability project manager at Boston Public Schools, said she was surprised how many students participated in helping plant trees and other flora for the school’s garden.

“I expect kids to be grossed out and fearful, but they were already used to the garden and the benefits of it,” Ng said. “All the kids were comfortable in the space and saying hi to their resident worms.”

She handed out peat pots and wildflower seeds for students to take home as they peppered her with questions and comments about how to take care of their plants and where they were going to keep them.

Manuel Martinez, a sixth grader, said he was enjoying the day’s activities as being inside the classroom was “too boring, and it’s too hot inside.”

Teacher Davante Jackson said the day’s activities offered a good way for students to get sunlight while getting real-life experience about subjects they had learned in science class about plants.

“They were all kind of impatient [throughout classes] and really excited [to get outside],” Jackson said. “They all say they’re going to name their plants after each other and their best friends.”

Emily Ortiz, a fourth-grader, smelled her hands after helping to plant a tree. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

While seeds of native Massachusetts plants were planted in the garden, students and volunteers also planted five trees in and around the school’s property. Ng said the five trees had been donated to the city by the prince and princess of Wales, William and Catherine, during their visit to Massachusetts for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony late last year.

“It was a nice way to celebrate the schoolyard,” Ng said.

Ben Tan, a music teacher at the elementary school, said the day’s activities were important to teach students about nature and the role that gardening plays in helping the environment.

“We’re so lucky to have a school that has backyard gardens and a green space,” Tan said.

Students at the Ellis Elementary School in Roxbury planted trees, and had the opportunity to learn about the impacts of green infrastructure, the heat island effect, and urban gardening. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The school day was among various Arbor Day activities happening across the city.

Nonprofit organization Speak for the Trees has been giving away tree seedlings every day since last Saturday in celebration of Arbor Week. Jerel Ferguson, the organization’s community outreach manager, said the group will also be giving away 50 trees between 6 to 10 feet tall on Saturday at the Dudley Branch Library to spread awareness about the importance of trees for the environment.

“When we give away trees or seedlings, we’re also educating people about the importance of trees,” Ferguson said. “The more people who care about trees, who view trees as assets and not just objects, the more people will start to care about trees when developers come along or when a tree dies.”

Ferguson said learning about and planting trees should be a “continuous process” as it’s important to care for them every day because of how beneficial they are for the environment and people’s health.

“I look at [Arbor Day] like Mother’s Day for me. It’s every day,” Ferguson said. “Every day people should care about trees and not just limit themselves to doing something for the planet one day or one month out of the year.”

The day of honoring trees also comes as Boston works on the city’s first ordinance aimed at protecting its tree canopy. Last week, city councilors and employees worked together to create an updated version of a drafted ordinance to regulate the removal of trees on public and private property. The ordinance would require property owners to receive a hearing from the city’s tree warden or a permit before being allowed to cut down a tree.

