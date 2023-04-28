Authorities search for two missing 11-year-old girls in Westhampton

Authorities are searching for two missing 11-year-old girls who were last seen walking toward a gravel pit after school in Westhampton Friday afternoon, State Police said.
The girls were walking in the area of Perry Hill Roadwhen they were last seen at about 3 p.m., David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police said in a statement. They did not return home after school.
Patrol units, K9 teams, and detectives, and an air wing are either on scene, or are being deployed to search for the girls, Procopio said. No descriptions or photos of the girls were available.
“For now, we ask that anyone who sees a young girl or girls out in that area or any items that may be connected to a young girl call 911 immediately,” Procopio said.
