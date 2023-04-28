Despite city’s concerns, state plans to extend shelter at Cranston Street Armory

Operations at the armory will cease on May 15, he confirmed.

“Our goal is to reduce numbers by enabling individuals to find other alternatives by May 8,” Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said at a press conference on Friday. The number of people being referred to the armory is “down to 150″ per night. “We’re encouraged by that,” said Pryor.

PROVIDENCE — Despite concerns from neighbors and city officials, the state’s Housing Department has decided to extend operations at the Cranston Street Armory again, keeping the facility open to people who are homeless until May 15.

This is the second time the facility’s operations have been extended; it was originally slated to close by April 15, but was extended to April 30.

Advertisement

City officials were not in favor of another extension.

“We have been in constant communication with neighbors and organizations in this area and do not support an additional extension for the use of the armory as a warming center beyond Sunday, April 30 as agreed upon with the state,” said Josh Estrella, Mayor Brett Smiley’s spokesman, in a statement.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Rhode Island typically funds additional shelter beds for the winter months, which are supposed to ramp down by May. But Pryor said due to the Armory’s closing, the Department is “ramping up” additional shelter beds this year. He said there are 200 beds that were funded through the winter that are “coming back online” or will remain available through at least May.

Officials have struggled to find alternative sites for the around-the-clock warming station, which opened in December 2022 and is staffed by Amos House and the Rhode Island National Guard. According to a press release from the housing department, approximately 150 people stay at the armory each night.

According to emails obtained by the Globe, potential shelter sites included an abandoned church at 1860 Westminster St. in Olneyville; the Charlesgate Nursing Home in Providence; a vacant nursing home with two abutting properties on Broad Street in Central Falls; about 70 rooms at the Motel 6 in Warwick; and a former office space on Eddy Street in Providence.

Advertisement

Each site had issues that would have needed to be addressed before it could be used as a shelter. The abandoned church was in severe disrepair, for example. The former office space would require the installation of temporary showers.

During the time it has been used as a shelter, the armory has faced several problems including a lack of running water, windows blowing out during a massive storm in February, and countless complaints from neighbors about trash and sirens from emergency vehicles.

Those seeking the armory’s services have reported unsanitary conditions including dirty porta-potties, limited access to showers, and allegations of alcohol and drug use inside.

“The problem is not that the shelter is only making it unsafe for neighbors, but that the shelter itself is also unsafe for the people it is ostensibly serving,” said Dylan Conley, who lives in the West End near the armory and neighbor and land-use lawyer who is also the chairman of the city’s board of licenses. “Trash and debris is one thing, especially used condoms and needles, but the constant emergency vehicles? A place that requires a parade of ambulances, police-cruisers, fire-trucks is not a place of refuge.”

Providers of homeless services said using the armory as a warming center or shelter was complicated from the start due to the state’s lack of organization and the armory’s many safety issues. Only a portion of the massive building was originally going be used for the warming center, limiting it to a capacity of just 50 people, though observers have noted that many more seemed to use facility.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Josh Estrella, a spokesperson in Mayor Brett Smiley’s office, said the city does not think the armory should be used as shelter. He said it “lacks infrastructure and features necessary to keep people long-term.”

The state-owned armory is also being considered for redevelopment. The state recently hired Philadelphia-based Scout Ltd. to come up with a proposal, which was released in early April.

Scout’s proposed $56 million redevelopment plan includes an indoor soccer complex, state offices, and a small-business incubator.

Those plans can’t be explored until the building is no longer being used as a shelter.

Siobhan Callahan, the interim executive director of the West Broadway Neighborhood Association, previously told the Globe it is “unacceptable” that after a multi-year process with community stakeholders that the neighborhood is finding itself “again waiting for the state to move forward.”

Other locals, like Conley, agree.

“Why there wasn’t a more advanced plan I do not know,” said Conley. “But the Armory is not a shelter, it’s a failed band-aid on a festering wound.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.