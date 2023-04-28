Ethics probe of US Attorney Rachael Rollins complete, Justice Dept. watchdog has yet to release findings

The office of US Inspector General Michael Horowitz recently provided Rollins with a voluminous report detailing its findings and offered her an opportunity to provide a written response, according to the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Yet, those results have not been made public.

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has completed a months-long ethics investigation of US Attorney Rachael Rollins that was triggered by her attendance at a Democratic fundraiser featuring First Lady Jill Biden last summer and expanded to include scrutiny of her travel expenses, whether she used her personal cell phone for business and other matters, according to several people who are familiar with the probe.

Advertisement

In an e-mail Friday, Rollins’ attorney, Michael Bromwich, acknowledged she had received a draft of the report, but said he couldn’t disclose any details.

“I am explicitly prohibited from discussing any aspect of the OIG draft report by a non-disclosure agreement that was a condition of our being able to review and comment on the draft,” said Bromwich, who served as US Inspector General in the 1990s. “We will have plenty to say about the report when we are permitted to do so, but our hands are tied at the moment.”

Bromwich said he was “deeply troubled and disappointed with the torrent of leaks” about the investigation and had complained repeatedly about them to the Justice Department and inspector general’s office, but was unaware of any investigation into those leaks.

When the final report could be made public remains unclear, but the inspector general’s office is required to provide it to Congress upon request. A spokeswoman for the inspector general’s office declined to comment Friday on the findings related to Rollins and said in an e-mail that the office doesn’t confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations.

However, during a year-end roundtable discussion with the media in December, Rollins acknowledged that she was the subject of a federal ethics investigation, but declined to discuss any details while it was pending.

Advertisement

“All of your questions will be answered when this is over, so I’m just not going to touch on it,” Rollins told reporters at the time. “I’ve never been a person that has been quiet. With respect to whatever the outcome is, you will hear from me when they are done.”

The inspector general’s office investigates allegations of misconduct by federal employees and officials, then makes recommendations to the Justice Department based on its findings.

Rollins came under scrutiny after she attended a July 14 event at an Andover home, where Jill Biden spoke at a fundraiser hosted by the Democratic National Committee. Rollins arrived in a government-issued car, driven by a government employee, according to prior media reports confirmed by the Globe.

Rollins defended herself on Twitter the day after the event in response to a Boston Herald article that questioned the ethics of her attendance. Rollins tweeted, “I had approval to meet Dr. Biden & left early” to speak at two community events.

Rollins, formerly Suffolk district attorney, became the first Black woman to serve as US Attorney for Massachusetts in January 2022. She was nominated by President Biden in July 2021 and faced a contentious, partisan battle in the Senate. She was narrowly confirmed, with all Republicans voting against her and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Advertisement

Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who emerged as one of the staunchest critics of Rollins and her progressive policies, tried to block her confirmation and accused her of being soft on crime. After learning of Rollins’ attendance at the Andover fundraiser, Cotton accused her of violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity while working and sets limits on fund-raising and other activities.

In July, Cotton sent a letter urging Horowitz to investigate “the apparent blatant violation” of the law by Rollins for attending “a high-dollar political fundraiser” in her official capacity as US Attorney.

“The Hatch Act is intended to prevent the use of official resources for partisan political purposes, but it is also intended to maintain a politically neutral workplace,” Cotton wrote. “This is especially true in the context of a United States Attorney, who is supposed to act as a nonpartisan law enforcement official rather than as a partisan politician.”

The following month, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new policy barring political appointees from attending fund-raisers and other political events in any capacity, and set new restrictions beyond the Hatch Act.

The US Office of Special Counsel, a federal watchdog agency which investigates Hatch Act violations, launched a separate investigation last summer into Rollins’ attendance at the fundraiser, according to previous reports by the Globe. On Friday, a spokesman for the office said he was “unable to comment on or confirm the existence of open Hatch Act investigations.”

Advertisement

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.