fb-pixel Skip to main content

Five juveniles attack, throw groceries at woman in Broadway station, Transit Police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2023, 23 minutes ago

A woman was hospitalized Thursday after five juveniles attacked her in Broadway station, hurling groceries towards her head, officials said.

At around 4 p.m., the woman was “set upon, unprovoked, by five juveniles” on a Red Line platform, according to a tweet from Transit Police.

The assailants “dumped her groceries out and began throwing items at her face/head,” police said. The juveniles fled the station after the assault, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for a minor facial injury, according to police. The juveniles have not been apprehended, Transit Police said.

“TPD detectives will investigate, ID and arrest,” the tweet said.

Advertisement

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

Boston Globe Today