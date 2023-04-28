Five juveniles attack, throw groceries at woman in Broadway station, Transit Police say

A woman was hospitalized Thursday after five juveniles attacked her in Broadway station, hurling groceries towards her head, officials said.
At around 4 p.m., the woman was “set upon, unprovoked, by five juveniles” on a Red Line platform, according to a tweet from Transit Police.
The assailants “dumped her groceries out and began throwing items at her face/head,” police said. The juveniles fled the station after the assault, officials said.
The woman was taken to a hospital for a minor facial injury, according to police. The juveniles have not been apprehended, Transit Police said.
“TPD detectives will investigate, ID and arrest,” the tweet said.
