Five juveniles attack, throw groceries at woman in Broadway station, Transit Police say

A woman was hospitalized Thursday after five juveniles attacked her in Broadway station, hurling groceries towards her head, officials said.

At around 4 p.m., the woman was “set upon, unprovoked, by five juveniles” on a Red Line platform, according to a tweet from Transit Police.

The assailants “dumped her groceries out and began throwing items at her face/head,” police said. The juveniles fled the station after the assault, officials said.