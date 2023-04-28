MBTA finishes safety inspections of its tracks, a key step toward trains returning to normal speed

“We’ve successfully completed 100% of inspections & validations,” the tweets said. “Going forward, we can use these verified inspections and enhanced data as a baseline to measure future scans against and to better inform us of the state of our tracks.”

In a series of tweets on Thursday, T officials said they now have a clearer list of problems on the T’s deteriorating tracks almost two months after a state oversight agency discovered several safety concerns and demanded immediate fixes.

MBTA officials say they’ve completed a systemwide inspection of their subway tracks, a crucial step to eventually operating trains at normal speeds again after several weeks of enforced slowdowns.

The completed inspections mean the T knows where the safety problems are on all four of the T’s subway lines. However, the T did not disclose what new problems inspectors discovered or how long it will take to fix those defects.

The completed inspection is good news and unusually transparent for the agency, said Stacy Thompson, executive director of the LivableStreets Alliance. But, she added, she hopes the agency will also release a detailed report of what the inspection found soon.

“We want to understand what did they discover,” she said. “Were there problems that weren’t noted before? What were they tracking?”

The T’s review began after inspectors for the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, which oversees the transit agency, found track problems on the Red Line and other safety issues and notified the T in early March.

The agency “identified concerning conditions and violations of track standards that required immediate corrective action,” a DPU spokesperson said at the time.

The findings prompted the T to briefly drop top speeds for the entire system to 25 miles an hour — down from 40 miles per hour — because the agency didn’t have proper documentation to verify the condition of its tracks to DPU. Two months later, nearly a quarter of the MBTA’s track system still face speed restrictions despite employees’ lifting slow zones where they are not needed. By contrast, just 7.5 percent of tracks were subject to speed restrictions at the end of February.

A T spokesman did not answer questions about how some track problems had gone unaddressed or why the defects found by DPU had not been properly documented.

The T is also still waiting on the results of an outside review looking at its track safety procedures and implementation of repairs.

As of Friday, more than 31 miles — or 23 percent of the T’s subway tracks were still speed-restricted, with more than a third of those restrictions on the Red Line, the T’s busiest branch. The Blue Line, once the system’s most reliable section, is still covered by speed restrictions along 43 percent of its track as of this week.

The T said in another tweet Thursday night that some of the needed repairs are already ongoing on the Red and Blue Lines, which have had weekend and weekday evening closures at various points this month to allow time for track work.

And commuters’ headaches are unlikely to go away anytime soon. The T this week announced more diversions to fix parts of the Red, Green and Blue Lines, including more weekday evening shutdowns on the Blue and Red Lines and weekend closures on parts of the Red and Green Lines.

The repairs, according to the T’s news release, should replace about 10,700 feet of rail and 3,400 ties, as well as tamping about 17,350 feet of track.

Elizabeth Koh can be reached at elizabeth.koh@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elizabethrkoh.