N.H. man charged with tossing 2 homemade pipe bombs from his truck, injuring a passerby

An investigation into two pipe bomb explosions in Weare, N.H., led local, state, and federal law enforcement personnel to a man suspected of tossing the homemade devices from his truck window and driving off.

Dale Stewart, 54, of Webster, N.H. was arrested Thursday evening and arraigned Friday morning on felony charges that include throwing or placing explosives, possessing an infernal machine, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and second degree assault, police said.

Weare police were notified of the first explosion Wednesday evening, when a resident on Dustin Tavern Road reported a loud explosion followed by a fire outside their residence, according to court documents.