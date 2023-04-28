N.H. man charged with tossing 2 homemade pipe bombs from his truck, injuring a passerby

An investigation into two pipe bomb explosions in Weare, N.H., led local, state, and federal law enforcement personnel to a man suspected of tossing the homemade devices from his truck window and driving off.
Dale Stewart, 54, of Webster, N.H. was arrested Thursday evening and arraigned Friday morning on felony charges that include throwing or placing explosives, possessing an infernal machine, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and second degree assault, police said.
Weare police were notified of the first explosion Wednesday evening, when a resident on Dustin Tavern Road reported a loud explosion followed by a fire outside their residence, according to court documents.
Advertisement
The following morning, a caller told police he stopped to investigate smoke on the side of Sugar Hill Road. As he was driving away, a bomb exploded, breaking a window in his van and causing minor injuries, according to court documents.
After investigators used surveillance footage to identify Stewart’s vehicle and track him down, they said they found a third completed explosive device in his truck. That device was neutralized by the New Hampshire State Police bomb squad, according to an announcement from the Weare Police Department.
Stewart told a special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he used muzzle loader powder and a cannon fuse to turn PVC piping into a “big firecracker,” according to court documents. Stewart allegedly said he threw the devices and drove down the road with his windows open so he could hear the blast.
Stewart faces multiple Class A felony charges, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years of incarceration.
Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.