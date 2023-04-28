One person dies, another seriously injured, after tears through home in Cummington

Another person was seriously injured in the fire that was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the area of 9 Thayer Corner Road. The home was fully-involved when fire crews arrived, fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

A person died after they re-entered a home that caught fire to retrieve personal items in Cummington early Friday morning, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Firefighters immediately began battling the blaze. but the structure sustained “catastrophic damage,” the statement said. It took firefighters more than two hours to put out the fire.

“One occupant was able to escape the fire and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation suggests that the second occupant went to retrieve personal belongings but never escaped.”

Advertisement

Cummington Fire Chief Adam E. Dragon offered his “heartfelt condolences” to the victim’s family.

“This is a tragedy for them and our community,” Dragon said.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement that during a fire it’s “urgent that everyone get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1.

“A fire at home can become deadly in less than three minutes. Don’t risk your life for items that can be replaced,” Ostroskey said.

While the fire did not spread to nearby homes, one vehicle was damaged, the statement said. Ashfield, The Goshen, Plainfield, and Worthington fire departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but there is no evidence that it was intentionally set, the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.