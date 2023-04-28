Judge deciding whether to grant Jack Teixeira pretrial release or keep him jailed

Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy heard testimony and oral arguments Thursday in US District Court in Worcester during a detention hearing for Teixeira, who is currently being held at the Plymouth jail. Hennessy took the matter of Teixeira’s request for pre-trial release under advisement and didn’t indicate when he’d rule.

Both sides in the federal case against Jack D. Teixeira, the National Guardsman from Dighton charged with leaking classified intelligence online , were on Friday awaiting a ruling from a magistrate judge as to whether the 21-year-old will remain jailed while the matter is pending or be released to his father’s home.

Teixeira, a cyber defense operations journeyman with the Air National Guard based on Cape Cod, is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and removal and retention of classified documents or material for allegedly leaking top secret information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on the Discord online messaging platform.

Teixeira has yet to enter a plea.

Court records filed Wednesday said that prior to his arrest on April 13, Teixeira slept beside a locker full of handguns and “high-capacity” rifles, posted online about shooting people, and used his security clearance to search classified information on notorious mass shootings in the United States.

This image, contained in Justice Department motion for continued pretrial detention of Jack Teixeira, showed his room at his father's home in Dighton. US Attorney’s Office

The documents also revealed Teixeira was twice denied a gun owner’s permit by his local police department because of potentially threatening remarks he made while in high school, but was granted one in 2020 after he had enlisted, telling Dighton police that he had received a security clearance.

The new revelations, from filings prosecutors submitted to keep Teixiera in custody until trial, paint a picture of a disaffected young man who had receded into a largely online existence, where he spoke openly of violence and bragged about his ability to share state secrets — and get away with it.

The filings also fueled mounting criticism of the Department of Defense’s decision to grant the 21-year-old Teixeira a high-level security clearance for his job as an information technology specialist at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod.

Jack Teixeira's bedroom at his mother's house in Dighton is seen in images released by the US attorney's office. US Attorney’s Office

One red flag, revealed publicly for the first time in the new records, was a 2018 high school suspension over alarming remarks he allegedly made at school.

“The Defendant was suspended when a classmate overheard him make remarks about weapons, including Molotov cocktails, guns at the school, and racial threats,” prosecutors wrote, citing police reports filed under seal. Teixeira claimed he was talking about a video game, but other students disputed that, according to the court filings by prosecutors.

Teixeira’s public defenders said in a court filing that “the high school incident was thoroughly investigated, and he was allowed to return to school within a handful of days, having completed a professional psychiatric evaluation.”

The same year, Teixeira applied for a gun permit with the Dighton police, according to the court documents. That application was denied “due to the concerns of the local police department over the Defendant’s remarks at his high school,” prosecutors wrote.

Those remarks, though, did not prevent Teixeira from joining the National Guard in 2019 and gaining a security clearance.

When he asked the Dighton police for a gun permit again, in 2020, he referred to his status as a military man trusted with US government secrets to bolster his case that he should be allowed to own guns.

“With wearing the uniform and being a representative/ambassador of the United States Air Force, and now having a Top Secret clearance, I now represent much more than myself . . .” Teixeira wrote in a November 2020 letter to a Dighton police officer.

“In hindsight it disturbs me that I made people uncomfortable,” he added.

The gun permit was granted.

Jack Teixeira was taken into custody by armed tactical agents. WCVB-TV/Associated Press

When authorities searched the home where Teixeira lived with his mother and stepfather, they found a gun locker “approximately two feet from his bed” containing handguns, rifles, shotguns, “an AK-style high-capacity weapon,” and a gas mask, according to the court records. FBI agents also found a “silencer-style accessory” in a desk drawer, according to the records.

Teixeira’s lawyers countered that the weapons were legally owned and stored in a gun safe and argued he should be released from jail as he awaits trial.

Jack Teixeira, as pictured as a senior in the 2020 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School yearbook. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

“He is not unique in collecting and utilizing firearms,” said Teixeira’s lawyer, federal public defender Brendan O. Kelley. “Some people are car guys. Some people like books. Some people collect guns.”

The walls of his room were painted in a military camouflage pattern, according to photographs filed in court. Two body-shaped shooting targets were perforated with what appeared to be bullet holes.

A nearby dumpster contained items that authorities allege belonged to Teixeira, including a “military-style helmet” fitted with a mounting bracket for a GoPro camera.

As part of their investigation, FBI agents reviewed Teixeira’s activity on a social media platform and found that he “regularly made comments about violence and murder,” according to the court documents. Authorities did not identify the social media platform, but media reports have said Teixeira was a member of several groups on Discord.

Last November, prosecutors allege, Teixeira wrote that he would like to “kill a [expletive] ton of people” as a way of “culling the weak minded.”

“I hope isis [sic] goes through with their attack plan and creates a massacre at the World Cup,” he allegedly wrote in another message, in an apparent reference to an intelligence report he allegedly leaked about the terrorist group plotting attacks from Afghanistan.

In February 2023, he told one user of the social media platform that he wanted to make an “assassination van” and asked another for advice on what kind of rifle would be easy to operate from the back of an SUV, according to the court documents.

Last July, Teixeira used his work computer to search a classified intelligence-sharing network for information on mass shootings, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent investigating the case. Among the terms he allegedly searched were “Ruby Ridge,” “Las Vegas shooting,” “Mandalay Bay shooting,” “Buffalo tops shooting,” and “Uvalde,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors wrote that the searches were “troubling” in light of “the Defendant’s violent statements on social media, and the Defendant’s arsenal of weapons.”

Teixeira’s lawyers wrote in a court filing that “the investigation” of the March 2018 high school incident “was fully known and vetted by the Air National Guard prior to enlisting and also when he obtained his top-secret security clearance.”

The new documents also shed some additional light on the timeline of Teixeira’s alleged leaks.

Prosecutors wrote that beginning in February 2022, Teixeira accessed hundreds of classified documents “containing national defense information that had no bearing on his role as essentially an information technology (‘IT’) support specialist.”

In federal court in Worcester on Thursday, prosecutors requested Teixeira remain in jail while awaiting trial because, they argued, he is a threat to national security.

In court documents, prosecutors alleged Teixeira attempted to cover his tracks and destroy evidence as investigators were zeroing in on him.

In the dumpster where the military-style helmet was found, investigators also discovered a laptop, tablet, and Xbox gaming console that had all been smashed, according to the court documents.

One co-worker told an FBI agent Teixeira said he had changed his phone number and e-mail address, according to the agent’s affidavit. The colleague also reported Teixeira said “his phone flew out the window of his truck while he was driving and that it was run over by a semi-truck.”

According to the FBI affidavit, the colleague also said that “he believed he would be the first person Teixeira would shoot if Teixeira were to shoot anyone in the workplace.”

