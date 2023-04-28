fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two people seriously injured after rollover crash on I-95 in Newbury

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2023, 33 minutes ago
All Route 95 northbound lanes were closed Thursday morning in Newbury after a rollover crash left two people with serious injuries.Massachusetts State Police

Two people were seriously injured Thursday after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury, officials said.

Fire crews used the Jaws of Life to free the trapped victims and they were flown by helicopters to a Boston-area hospital, officials said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, State Police said.

All northbound lanes in the area of the crash were closed but later reopened, State Police said.

