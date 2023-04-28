Two people seriously injured after rollover crash on I-95 in Newbury

Two people were seriously injured Thursday after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury, officials said.
Fire crews used the Jaws of Life to free the trapped victims and they were flown by helicopters to a Boston-area hospital, officials said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, State Police said.
All northbound lanes in the area of the crash were closed but later reopened, State Police said.
UPDATE 2–Injuries to victims serious but not believed life-threatening at this time. All lanes now open both sides. #MATraffic https://t.co/eFJWpWaQ7n— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 27, 2023
