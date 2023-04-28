For URI’s basketball team to succeed, it should look to its past

Rhode Island is a member school of the Atlantic 10, generally considered “mid-major” relative to premier conferences like the Big East or the Big 12. And while mid-major teams are traditionally not expected to be tournament regulars or make deep tournament runs, that narrative has evolved in recent years. Schools including San Diego State, Saint Mary’s, and Virginia Commonwealth, also a member of the A10, have become perennial March Madness competitors. The bar for mid-majors is rising.

In March, the dome of the Rhode Island State House was emblazoned with blue lights, an ode to the state’s flagship university. However, the recent history of URI Men’s Basketball, which includes just two March Madness appearances in the last 20 seasons, has not been so bright. And so, in living rooms across South County and beyond, questions abound: What are the expectations for the Rams? And what will it take to once again achieve the successes of years past?

Notably, this year’s Final Four included a mid-major matchup between Florida Atlantic and San Diego State, the latter of which went on to face UConn in the Finals. Yes, the NCAA landscape is dotted with fierce schools from non-power conferences rewriting the definition of “contender.” It is also true that URI needn’t look further than its own annals for the blueprint to be one of them. Past Rams teams have made clear that with strong coaching, regular tournament appearances are well within reach. Without it, the program languishes.

The 1990s were strong years for the Rams, who made the tournament four times, including consecutive appearances from 1997 to 1999. Solid coaching was a major factor. Al Skinner led the program for much of the decade, before leaving for Boston College in 1997. Skinner’s staff also included future Providence College coach Ed Cooley, who would follow Skinner to BC. Skinner’s departure was softened by the arrival of Jim Harrick, URI’s first marquee coach, who brought championship credentials from UCLA. The coaches knew how to recruit and develop talent.

Skinner brought in future NBA guard Cuttino Mobley. The “Big Cat” played four seasons for the Rams and was a key member, alongside Tyson Wheeler, of the team’s 1998 run to the Elite 8, which included the raucous upset of Paul Pierce’s 1-seeded Kansas. Harrick’s darling was Lamar Odom. An elite talent and archetypal point forward, Odom played just one year for the Rams before heading to the league as the fourth pick in 1999. His NBA run would include two championships with the Lakers.

The coaching of the ‘90s gave way to the dawdling years of Jim Baron. During 11 seasons in Kingston, Baron failed to make a single March Madness tournament, or send a player to the NBA. Though Baron won enough games to placate administrators, a preponderance of Rhode Island’s victories came against weak opponents. And in the world of college basketball rankings, cheap wins amount to little more than being the best of the worst.

The announcement of Dan Hurley as coach in 2012 marked a turning point.

The product of a celebrated New Jersey basketball family, Hurley’s recruiting prowess and trademark courtside tenacity restored credence to URI over the next six seasons. In 2017, propelled by the powerful guard combo of E.C. Matthews and Jarred Terrel, URI returned to March Madness for the first time in 18 years, nearly defeating 3-seeded Oregon in an impressive second round showing. The Rams made the tournament again the following year, though it would be Hurley’s last. That offseason, neighboring basketball powerhouse UConn came calling.

Hurley’s fifth season with the Huskies culminated in a National Championship last month. Meanwhile, Rhode Island has reverted to stagnation, posting a losing record the last three seasons. Flames of hope still burn in Keaney Gymnasium, however. Administrators were quick to dispense with Hurley’s assistant and predecessor, David Cox, after four middling seasons. Perhaps the Baron years were useful instruction that wins before March only mean so much. Last season marked the arrival of Archie Miller, former hardwood boss of Indiana and Dayton, and the announcement of a new practice facility.

History has shown that Rams teams can flourish under the patronage of credentialed coaches, as vines take to lattice. Miller’s A10 experience at Dayton and his four March Madness appearances there offer a strong foundation for success. Time will tell what Rhode Island builds atop it.

Matthew Doyle is a program manager in the defense industry and graduate of the University of Rhode Island.