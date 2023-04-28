Two weather systems will bring plenty of rain to New England this weekend

Rainfall since March 1 in Boston is similar to the past two years to this point in spring.

What started as a dry April has turned more typical, with nearly average rainfall the second half of the month. It still hasn’t been a wet spring, nor has it been cool. Climatological spring so far is running warmer and drier than average.

If only the weather of Friday could continue through the weekend, it would make folks pretty happy. Unfortunately, we have two weather systems with rain on the way.

If you’re planning out your weekend, Saturday morning has the best chance of being dry. Although, clouds will be thickening. I think the rain holds off until sometime in the middle of the afternoon. The actual timing could waffle by an hour or two either way.

Advertisement

Two batches of rain move through New England this weekend. TropicalTidbits

Steadier showers fall Saturday evening — and there may even be the rumble of thunder. It will be somewhat breezy, especially along the south coast — and not very warm. High temperatures will eventually reach into the lower 50s during the day Saturday and fall back to the upper 40s to near 50 at night.

Sunday will turn quite wet, with some heavy downpours Sunday night into early Monday. The forecast challenge is knowing how much rain will fall Sunday. It will be cloudy and slightly milder. Highs will reach 55 to 60 by the end of the day. We could end up with no actual precipitation falling or just a couple of light showers. While the likelihood of steady rain is small, it will still be damp outside.

Two batches of rain will impact the final weekend of April. COD Weather

If it rains hard and steady Sunday night, many areas will see an inch or more of water.

On Monday, showers should end between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. After that, we’ll be in the warm sector with a blend of clouds, sunshine, and temperatures in the 60s near 70. It will truly feel like a mid spring day.

Advertisement

After receiving anywhere from one to perhaps as much as 3 inches between Saturday and Monday morning, the sunshine will certainly be welcome.

When it rains this weekend, the downpours could create some temporary flooding.

Rain is going to fall over the weekend across the region. NOAA

The upper level pattern will continue to provide relatively unsettled weather for the middle of next week. At times it’ll be cloudy with some showers, followed by sunshine. It will not be particularly warm, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

How long this overall jet stream setup lasts is still up for debate. When you get into these patterns, they can last six weeks or sometimes a few months. As we got deeper into May and June — because overall temperatures are so much warmer — a cooler than average setup would not necessarily mean bad weather. The three-month outlook actually has high odds of a warm start to summer. For that to verify, the pattern would need to flip fairly soon in May.

The long rain forecast brings a warmer than average start to summer. NOAA



