Wellesley police warn residents to lock cars after five thefts in last month

Police in Wellesley are investigating after five unlocked cars, with their keys left inside, were reported stolen resident’s driveways over the past month, town officials said Friday.
Three of the vehicles were reported stolen this week , the town said in a statement on its website. The vehicles were stolen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., but usually aren’t reported stolen until later in the morning, according to the statement.
Officers recently found two of the cars traveling on Garden Road at 12:40 a.m., the statement said.
“The cars had just been stolen from Arnold Road,” the statement said. “Neither had been reported stolen, and the officers were responding to another call for suspicious activity in another neighborhood when they encountered them.”
The vehicle fled from police, one suspect fled on foot after the vehicle struck a fire hydrant, the statement said. Officers stopped pursuing the second vehicle for safety reasons as it entered Newton and was driving “extremely recklessly.”
Wellesley police said in a statement on its Facebook page that residents should lock their vehicles doors and take the keys with them.
“This type of stolen car crime is entirely preventable,” police said. “Don’t allow your car to be used in another crime! Lock your doors and remove your keys each night.”
