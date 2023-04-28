Wellesley police warn residents to lock cars after five thefts in last month

Police in Wellesley are investigating after five unlocked cars, with their keys left inside, were reported stolen resident’s driveways over the past month, town officials said Friday.

Three of the vehicles were reported stolen this week , the town said in a statement on its website. The vehicles were stolen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., but usually aren’t reported stolen until later in the morning, according to the statement.

Officers recently found two of the cars traveling on Garden Road at 12:40 a.m., the statement said.