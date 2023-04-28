Whoooo deserves a second chance? These two cute owls

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

The first owl was found on Jan. 3, and Orleans police Officer John Marsinelli rescued the bird from a busy roadway. Police shared a video of Marsinelli carefully placing the owl in a box. The adult Eastern Screech-Owl had suffered head trauma from being struck by a car and was taken to Wild Care, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Eastham.

The owl was given oxygen, fluids, and tube feedings, and was eventually moved into a larger enclosure, where it was monitored by remote camera. After spending over a month at the rehab center, the owl made a full recovery and was healthy enough to be released back into the wild on Feb. 19.

The same day that owl was picked up in Orleans, a Northern Saw-whet owl was found injured on the side of the road in Falmouth.

This Northern Saw-whet owl was found injured on the side of a road in Falmouth in January. Cape Wildlife Center

The little owl had apparently collided with a car and suffered a serious head injury and trauma to his eyes. He was taken to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable to receive veterinary care. The staff at Cape Wildlife Center said the tiny owl was the victim of a “significant hit” and noted that “when you only weigh as much as a hot dog, and you collide with a 2,000 pound object, physics is not on your side.” But the little guy managed to power through, and on Jan. 11, he was brought back to the area where he was found. Falmouth Animal Control shared a video of the moment the owl was released and flew off to freedom.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

At 3:15 p.m. on April 7, Wakefield police received a call from a concerned citizen on North Avenue who noticed a man “attempting to open locks at the cemetery.” According to the log entry, police arrived to investigate the suspicious activity and determined that the person in question “was delivering headstones for the cemetery.”

AM I BEING WATCHED?

At 6:40 p.m. on April 17, Bridgewater police answered a call from a woman on Fox Hill Drive who reported that some kind of black device that looked like a camera had been installed on a tree in front of her property. The officer who responded to the call reported that the mysterious device was just “a piece of plastic from previous homeowners.”

FAKE TATTOO PARLOR

Several people were recently scammed out of money by someone posing as a tattoo artist in Quincy. The victims told police they saw a tattoo business called “ktd_tattoo_studio” on Instagram and TikTok and sent the purported enterprise a message. Police said the victims were given some sample designs and pricing, and once the tattoo was decided upon, the company asked the customer to send money via Cash App as a deposit and then come to 514 South St. in Quincy. Once the victims arrived at that address, they quickly realized it was a residential building, not a tattoo parlor. “This studio seems to be a scam, and the tattoo company does not exist,” police wrote in a April 4 Facebook post. “We already have a dozen people who were scammed by this page. As a reminder, please do not provide money or personal information to anyone that you do not know online or over the telephone. Stay safe and if you have any questions please contact us.”

