Woman arrested in connection with murder in Roxbury last year, police say

A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a death in Roxbury last year that was recently ruled a homicide, police said Friday.
Tanya Kelley, 57, of Boston, was arrested for the murder of Robert Lee Scott, 55, of Boston, according to a statement from Boston police.
At around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 29, officers responded to a report of a person in cardiac arrest at 155 Northampton St., according to a statement from Boston police. Scott was taken to a hospital but later died, the statement said.
On April 21, the state medical examiner ruled the manner of Scott’s death as a homicide, with “the cause of death being sharp force injury to the heart,” police said.
Advertisement
After an investigation, police identified Kelley as the suspect and arrested her Thursday, the statement said.
She was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on Friday. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf. She was ordered held without bail, court records show.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said, and anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.