Woman arrested in connection with murder in Roxbury last year, police say

A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a death in Roxbury last year that was recently ruled a homicide, police said Friday.

Tanya Kelley, 57, of Boston, was arrested for the murder of Robert Lee Scott, 55, of Boston, according to a statement from Boston police.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 29, officers responded to a report of a person in cardiac arrest at 155 Northampton St., according to a statement from Boston police. Scott was taken to a hospital but later died, the statement said.