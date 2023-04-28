Where things stand with Congress, the debt limit, and the possibility of a national default

On Wednesday, House Republicans passed a bill that would raise the debt limit for a year in exchange for deep spending cuts. But President Biden has vowed to veto the legislation and the deadline to lift the borrowing cap is just 60 days away.

Although failing to raise the nation’s debt limit would have catastrophic economic consequences, it remains unclear whether Congress will find a way to do so by mid-summer and avoid the first federal default in American history.

A looming — and totally preventable — crisis over the national debt ceiling hasn’t been dominating the news yet, but in the last few months it has increasingly put Washington and Wall Street on edge.

It’s hard to imagine a political standoff with higher stakes, since economists warn that a government default would be disastrous. But reaching a compromise in the current political climate seems easier said than done.

Here is where things stand.

What is the problem exactly?

The federal government has continued its decades-long pattern of spending more money than it raises in revenue. Both parties share blame for this, from supporting expensive wars and tax cuts to increased spending for health care and Social Security.

In the last 50 years, the government has only had an annual surplus five times, most recently in 2001. As a result, the United States has fallen deeper and deeper into debt, which is now estimated at a staggering $31.4 trillion.

As that happens, Congress must raise the legally allowed amount of debt the nation can have. Congress and presidents do this routinely, but when there is a Democratic president and a Republican-led House, the process becomes thorny.

Republicans believe they should couple the debt limit discussion with concessions from Democrats to reduce spending. In January, Kevin McCarthy agreed to do this to secure the votes he needed to become House Speaker.

When will the debt limit be reached?

Most analysts believe it will be sometime in July. It’s a moving target based on tax revenues, interest rates, and other factors.

What happens if the limit isn’t increased?

The nation will go into default on its debt for the first time. Other countries have done this and the financial consequences have been terrible. Mortgages and other loans become more expensive and the stock market will likely fall precipitously, taking retirement and pension accounts with it. The economy might fall into a deep recession.

On a broader level, the U.S. could lose its status as a safe haven for investors, a place where people all around the world can place their money without fear. That could impact investment in American companies.

Where do things stand?

Overall, it’s unclear how this issue will be resolved. House Republicans barely passed a bill on Wednesday that would raise the debt limit while also cutting $1.5 trillion in spending in the coming years. A lot of the cuts come from rolling back Democratic measures that increased spending on health, taxes, and the climate, while Republicans want to add work requirements for those receiving federal benefits, such as Medicaid.

Regardless, the bill doesn’t stand a chance of passing the Democratic-led Senate and Biden said he would veto it.

So what happens next?

McCarthy hopes that passing this bill in the House will begin a negotiation process with the White House. However, the White House said it isn’t interested in a negotiation. They wanted to sign a clean debt limit bill, which Trump did three times as president.

How could this end?

There are three ways. First, there could be some sort of bipartisan compromise. Second, there is a legislative procedure by which House Democrats and at least five Republicans can move to pass a clean debt limit bill. Third, it is possible that as the nation gets closer to default, the markets go into steep declines, and pressure mounts for Republicans to fold. Doing so would prevent default, but it would also likely mean McCarthy would lose his position as speaker.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.