Boosting the way to the dream of homeownership

Biden administration is trying to make the numbers work

Jeff Jacoby argues against the Biden administration’s changes in regulations for government-backed mortgages (“Your credit score is excellent, so prepare to be penalized,” Opinion, April 26). He neglects to point out that the administration is making an attempt to be fiscally responsible. Unlike the Republican tax cuts with no plan to make up the shortfall, the Biden administration realized that in order to try to help more people access the American dream and wealth creation of homeownership, the administration needed to be able to pay for it.

To bring up the 2008 banking crisis, as Jacoby does, is fear mongering at the expense of the less fortunate. Government deregulation of the banking industry led to egregious banking practices, “teaser rates,” “balloon loans,” and collateralized mortgage securities. The collapse is on the banking industry, not the poor people gulled into believing that they, too, could be part of the American dream.