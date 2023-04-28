Police can’t be the only option for Boston school safety

The article “Most BPS parents said to favor police, metal detectors in schools” (Metro, April 25) cites survey results from MassINC Polling Group and quotes the polling group’s president stating that safety concerns are “clearly linked to support for these measures” and that “parents who express the most concern are the ones looking for solutions.”

Boston needs better school safety strategies. However, upon reviewing the survey questions, we note that parents were presented with only one-sided and flawed choices. Extensive research shows that police and metal detectors do not increase school safety. Yet these were the only strategies parents were questioned on. This frames school safety as a choice between policing and hardening schools and doing nothing. This false dichotomy ignores practices that address student needs and improve school safety without criminalizing students.