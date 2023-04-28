Family and friends of Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, missing for 5 months, cling to hope

In his tiny basement apartment on Bennington Street in East Boston earlier this week, Francisco Magaña showed me a box he packed with Reina Carolina Morales Rojas’ belongings — her clothes, her perfume, her makeup.

Reina is the 41-year-old Salvadoran immigrant who went missing on Nov. 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Magaña rents the two-bedroom apartment for about $1,200 a month and allowed Reina to sublet one of the bedrooms. “She was a hardworking person,” said Magaña, 55. Sometimes she’d work overtime in her job at an international catering company near Logan Airport, preparing meals for airlines, he said. Sometimes she’d go out at night with her boyfriend, but she would always come back home, he said.

Francisco Magaña talked about subletting a room in his East Boston basement apartment to Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, April 26.

That Saturday afternoon, when Magaña last saw her, Reina was making tortillas while chatting on a video call with her children and her sister, Alicia Morales de Díaz, who all live in El Salvador. Reina told Magaña she was going out that night but didn’t tell him where to or with whom, and he didn’t want to pry, he told me. Reina was later seen on security camera footage leaving the apartment and getting picked up by a silver vehicle. Early on Sunday morning, Magaña became alarmed when he saw Reina’s empty bed and realized she had not returned the night before. “I said to myself, ‘No way! What happened?!’”

Five months later and an unacceptable delay from police in issuing a missing person’s alert about Reina, authorities are still investigating what happened to her. This much is known: Reina’s last sighting was in Somerville, where the vehicle dropped her off that night. But it would take the Boston Police Department 45 days to let the public know that she was missing. In an interview with PBS NewsHour a month ago, Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Victor Evans was asked about the unusual wait. “It’s a misstep that happened. And we as a police department own it, and it shouldn’t have happened,” Evans told the news station. He also admitted that it is not standard protocol for an alert to go out for a missing person six weeks later.

Mariellen Burns, Boston police’s chief of communications, said in an e-mail that the department is in the process of updating its missing persons rule and will be issuing that soon. But she did not respond to a question about whether anyone has been held accountable for the delay. Burns said BPD has been working closely with the State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and they all have been actively investigating since Reina was reported missing on Nov. 28. “We have canvassed with Ms. Rojas’ photo and have reviewed available cameras in areas of interest,” Burns wrote. “Early in our investigation — early December — we utilized a drone and dogs as part of efforts to locate Ms. Rojas.”

Burns also said that the Boston police has “received no substantive leads since publicly announcing Ms. Rojas was missing.”

Given the lack of answers around the initial misstep, there is a lot of indignation and mistrust in the police from Reina’s family in El Salvador and local advocates. During a press availability last month, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox was asked about Reina’s case. After a reporter asked a follow-up question, the commissioner responded: “The investigation is ongoing, I ask for the public’s help and as a matter of fact, that’s where I want to keep the focus, I don’t know how we became the focus.”

At best, Cox’s attitude is tone deaf; at worst, it’s insulting to Reina’s family and the nonprofit Latinos Unidos de Massachusetts, the local advocacy group whose director and founder, Lucy Pineda, has organized vigils outside the East Boston police station to call attention to Reina’s case and push authorities for answers. The BPD needs to repair the mistrust and strengthen bridges to the community. A good place to start is by being transparent. I also asked Burns, could the police share how many people they’ve interviewed in connection with Reina’s disappearance? Or how many leads BPD has chased? How many tips has the police received from the public? Burns did not respond to those questions.

Reina, who has no family in the area, had been living at Magaña’s place for a few months when she went missing. He didn’t hesitate to welcome her into his home when she needed a place to stay; it’s immigrants helping immigrants, Magaña said. He told me he speaks regularly with Alicia, Reina’s sister, and he tells her to be strong and to cling to hope. “I think Reina is alive,” Magaña said.

In Reina’s absence, and without knowing for certain what happened to her or where she is, hope is the only thing her family and friends have. “If my sister passed away, God forbid, at least we could say goodbye to her properly,” Alicia told me in an interview on Thursday.

It’s the lack of answers, the not knowing, the mix of despair and hope that keep the agony of Reina’s disappearance fresh every day.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.