Remembering Harry Belafonte

When it was announced Tuesday morning that Harry Belafonte had died at 96, I struggled to believe it. In this crucial and chaotic moment, how could we afford to lose this extraordinary man?

Often, you can measure the impact and reach of a person’s life by the variety of those who mourn their passing.

Of course, there were tributes to Belafonte’s long career as a singer and actor, which began in the 1950s when he introduced middle America to calypso music and costarred with Dorothy Dandridge in the all-Black musical “Carmen Jones.”

Harry Belafonte (center) with Burt Lancaster (left) and Charlton Heston (right) inside the Lincoln Memorial during the "March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom" on Aug. 28, 1963 in Washington, D.C. -/AFP via Getty Images

But Belafonte was also remembered by the Rosenberg Fund for Children, founded by the descendents of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were wrongly executed for espionage in 1953. Belafonte was an advisory board member. The LGBTQ community praised Belafonte for his years of robust advocacy. The NAACP hailed Belafonte’s support of “the anti-Apartheid Movement, climate change, equal rights for women, juvenile justice, and the decolonization of Africa.”

Wherever there was a fight against injustice came recognition that a warrior had fallen.

I can’t recall a time when I wasn’t aware of Belafonte. Except for my father’s and grandfather’s, no man’s voice was as instantly recognizable to me as early in my life as Belafonte’s. Ours was a three-generation West Indian household where calypso was a staple. I knew the lyrics of Belafonte’s songs the way other kids could sing nursery rhymes.

It wasn’t just the music. It was the man himself — an impossibly handsome and talented ambassador of Blackness. Like me, he was New York-born but immersed in his Caribbean ancestry. And to see him on TV singing “Mama Look a Boo Boo” or “Jump in the Line” was to hear the rhythms common under our roof spread out in the world.

Years later I would start to learn about Belafonte’s activism when I saw photos of him at the iconic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. When I had an opportunity to briefly meet Belafonte at a 2011 event at the JFK Presidential Library, I shook his hand and fan-girled a little too much about all he meant to me and my family. I wasn’t just talking about his music.

On Wednesday, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour said of Belafonte, “We say too often ‘great,’ but this is one of the last greats.” That’s why I couldn’t believe the news that Belafonte had died from congestive heart failure. Over decades of fighting for civil rights, social justice, and democracy, that man’s abundant heart never failed — even when America did. So as we continue the work undone and embrace the activism to which Belafonte devoted his life, we can ensure that his beautiful heart will never be stilled.

