We’re back for Night 2 of the NFL Draft. Follow along.

New England kicked off the draft by trading down from No. 14 to No. 17, then they selected Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez was ‘a little’ surprised to be on the board at that point, but he’s pleased to be in Foxborough.

The Patriots are scheduled to pick twice — once in the second round and once in the third.

The NFL Draft picks back up tonight with Rounds 2 and 3 beginning at 7 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. ( Don’t know which one to choose? Chad Finn did his own scouting report. )

“It’s been a dream since I was like 5, 6 years old when I started playing football. It’s kind of surreal,” Gonzalez said last night. “It’s hit, but I don’t think it’s truly hit. Maybe when I lay down in bed and just breathe again.”

We’ll be offering live news updates and analysis all night long.

Winners and losers from Round 1 — 5:25 p.m.

Winners

Houston Texans: Nick Caserio dealt his way into getting two of the first three picks, and came away with quarterback C.J. Stroud and electric pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. — a pair of moves that could make the Texans one of the teams on the rise in the suddenly competitive AFC South.

Philadelphia Eagles: Setting aside the very serious off-field issues facing Jalen Carter, the addition of the defensive tackle (who fell to ninth) and fellow Bulldog Nolan Smith (at No. 30 overall) make an already fearsome Philly defensive front even more impressive. Two elite defensive talents go to the defending NFC champions.

Lamar Jackson: It was a big day for the Ravens and their quarterback. First, Jackson landed a five-year extension worth a whopping $260 million — with $185 million in guaranteed money — in the afternoon. And on Thursday night, the Ravens went out and drafted an underrated playmaker in Zay Flowers, who joins a passing attack that includes Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. at Jackson’s disposal.

Losers

Will Levis: Levis was ticketed by some to go in the top 5, but the Kentucky quarterback slid all the way out of the first round.

Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson was a perfectly fine pick, but with much more serious personnel needs, particularly at cornerback, the move could backfire on them down the road.

New York Jets: The Jets had a great start to the week with the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, sure. But picking at No. 15, they bypassed Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxson-Smith Njiba for Iowa State’s Will McDonald, a puzzler.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins didn’t have a first round pick; they were stripped of their choice for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

We’re back at it — 5:15 p.m.

Greetings, and welcome to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft! Tonight, we’ll see the second and third rounds of the draft, as things kick off at 7 p.m. ET, live from Kansas City. The Patriots are currently set to pick twice this evening; New England has a second round pick (46) and a third-rounder (76). Keep it here all evening long for the latest news and analysis.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.