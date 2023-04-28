Aaron Judge sits as Yankees test slugger’s injured hip

“He just said he woke up, felt better today. So hopefully that’s an encouraging sign,” manager Aaron Boone said during pregame Friday. “But again, he’s going to see the doctor here in a little bit, and we’ll have a better idea.”

Judge exited the series opener Thursday at Texas because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in his first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his 62nd homer there last October.

Boone said the testing was on Judge’s hip, and not his right hand.

Judge had an awkward head-first slide when trying to steal a base in the second inning Wednesday at Minnesota. His shoulders lurched forward ahead of his arms, and his right hand was jammed into the dirt underneath the weight of his body. He jogged without stopping off the diamond and up the tunnel to the clubhouse.

After staying in that game, on his 31st birthday, Judge also started the opener in Texas, though he acknowledged afterward that he never could loosen up.

New York already was playing without outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) and Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), and third baseman Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain). All are on the injured list, along with six pitchers.

Verlander minor-league tuneup goes well

Justin Verlander allowed two hits over 4⅔ scoreless innings in his first mound appearance in more than a month, pitching for the New York Mets’ Double-A farm team.

The 40-year-old righthander struck out six and walked one for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against Cleveland’s Akron RubberDucks, throwing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes in a 6-1 win.

Verlander could make his Mets debut next week in Detroit. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was slated to start the Mets’ third game of the season, but the team announced before its March 30 season opener that he had been put on the injured list because of a strained upper back muscle.

Verlander signed an $86.67 million, two-year contract during the offseason after going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts last year with Houston.

New York’s rotation is missing José Quintana (broken left rib) and Carlos Carrasco (right elbow inflammation), plus Max Scherzer is serving a 10-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s prohibitions on foreign substances. Barring rainouts, he is eligible to return Monday.

Harris returns for Atlanta

Center fielder and reigning National League Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II was activated from the injured list by the Atlanta Braves ahead of a four-game series against the Mets in New York.

Harris was injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base against San Diego on April 6. He missed 19 games and was activated after two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, and was slotted to bat ninth Friday.

“He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do and a big player for us and he had two really good solid rehab starts,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “Physically he was really good. He was sliding. He was doing everything we want to see him do. We figure he’s been out long enough, it’s time to get him back working.”

Latest Márquez injury gets Connor Seabold back in majors

Colorado placed righthander Germán Márquez on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right elbow inflammation. He left his start Wednesday against Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow in the fourth inning. Márquez, 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season, was making his first start since April 10, when he left his start against St. Louis with right forearm tightness.

Righthander Connor Seabold, traded from the Red Sox to the Rockies in January, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Márquez’s roster spot.

Wet start to the weekend

Detroit and Baltimore were rained out on Friday, forcing a split doubleheader on Saturday. The teams will play the first game at 12:10 p.m., with the second scheduled at 5:10 p.m., in order to get both in before rain is expected to return at night. Baltimore is 4-0 against the Tigers this season and has won nine of 10 overall. Detroit is 1-12 against the AL East and 8-3 against the rest of baseball.