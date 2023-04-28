Are Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe in a competition? Everybody on the roster is, Bill O’Brien says.

The competition will kick up a notch next week when coaches get to work with players on the practice field.

The Patriots are just a week into their offseason program, but new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has already been impressed by the classroom work he’s witnessed.

O’Brien chose to speak more in general terms when asked specifically if he anticipated a quarterback competition between incumbent starter Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who played four games (with two starts) last season.

“I think like everything that we do here [it] is always based on competition. That’s been the same that it’s been for 23 years, including all the years that I wasn’t here and everywhere I’ve been, whether I was working for Nick Saban or Bill Belichick or when I was a head coach,” O’Brien said Friday. “Everything is earned in the meeting room and earned on the practice field. That’s the way it’s always been.”

O’Brien said it’s been his experience that players accept that the fight is always on when it comes to job security.

“I think every year’s different, every year’s new, and I think the best players that I’ve ever been around in this league always have the mantra that they’re going to earn it every single year,” he said. “And I think that’s a big deal . . . I’ve been very fortunate because I’ve been able to coach a lot of really good players. That’s been a good theme for those guys. They come back in every single year knowing that every year is different and then they have to earn it every single year. And that’s what this place is all about and that’s what that’s what we’re doing. And we’re off to a pretty good start.”

After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Mac Jones's numbers regressed across the board in his second season. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

O’Brien, who also serves as the quarterbacks coach, has enjoyed the interactions he’s had with his signal callers.

“Mac Jones has worked really, really hard this offseason. He’s seen here every day — we just started working, you know, last week, so almost basically two weeks right now. And that’s been good. It’s been a lot of good meetings. A lot of good again, give and take,” said O’Brien. “Bailey Zappe, same thing. You know, really working very hard. [They’re] good guys, you know, really good guys that care about the team, care about winning, about doing what’s best for the team, which has always been the mantra here.”

The Patriots also recently added Trace McSorley to the quarterback room and O’Brien dodged a question about whether that means the team won’t target another arm with its remaining picks, saying that he preferred to “concentrate” on the players already in the fold.

Mayo’s defense gets boost

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez made his first appearance at Gillette Stadium after being selected in the first round Thursday. Paul Connors/Associated Press

When the Patriots selected Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick Thursday, it was the first time the club had used a first rounder on a defensive player since Malcom Brown in 2015.

Nobody was happier than Jerod Mayo.

“Hey, let’s just go straight defense this whole draft. I’ll take it,” Mayo said with a chuckle.

A standout linebacker, the Patriots took Mayo in the first round in 2008. Now he teams with Steve Belichick to run New England’s defense.

By the sounds of things, Mayo is very involved in the draft process and enjoys his noncoaching duties.

“They’re long days and you know, we’re here till midnight and I slept on my couch last night, right? And probably do the same thing today, but it’s worth it,” said Mayo. “You’re trying to get your team put together, trying to build a team for the future . . . I love [putting on] my scouting hat. I just love watching football in general. I love watching players, so it’s good.”

From hero to zero

Christian Gonzalez posed with a No. 1 jersey as the Patriots' first-round selection, but he wore No. 0 at Oregon, which is now an option in the NFL. Paul Connors/Associated Press

Gonzalez arrived at Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon and was given his No. 1 jersey by owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft . . . Gonzalez wore No. 0 at Oregon, a number that was verboten in the NFL until just last month. Would he consider becoming New England’s first No. 0? “I mean if it’s open, but it’s not a big deal to me,” he said . . . Jalen Mills indicated he’d be playing safety this season after playing cornerback the last two seasons. It won’t be a totally new concept, however. Safeties coach Brian Belichick said Mills has experience in multiple roles. “He’s played safety for us in practice. He’s played corner for us in practice, and he’s played star nickel for us in practice,” said Belichick, who lauded Mills’s mentality, intelligence, and unselfishness.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.