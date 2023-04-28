fb-pixel Skip to main content
Video

Watch the debut episode of Boston Globe Today Sports

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated April 28, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Boston Globe Today Sports | April 28, 2023
Watch today’s full episode of Boston Globe Today Sports from April 28, 2023

Boston Globe Today Sports, a new television program produced by the Globe and NESN, debuted on Friday.

Host Chris Gasper was joined by Patriots reporter Jim McBride, columnist Chad Finn, and Celtics and Patriots reporter Nicole Yang to discuss the NFL Draft and the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Boston Globe Today Sports will air every Friday. Boston Globe Today, which debuted April 18 on NESN, is a news-focused program that airs Monday through Thursday at 5 p.m. on NESN.

Both programs are also available on the NESN 360 app and on the Boston Globe’s website.

Boston Globe Today