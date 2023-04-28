The Bruins will hope to close it out tonight against the Panthers in Florida. Follow along with Game 6.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter arriving in your inbox throughout the playoffs

After the team’s Friday morning skate at FLA Live Arena, coach Jim Montgomery said his lines would revert back to the familiar — “people’s comfort zones” — as the Bruins tried to close out the Panthers.

The Bruins would love to recapture that regular-season feeling, when they rolled up a league-record 65 wins and 135 points. They have shown their best on more recent nights.