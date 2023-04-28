Bruins’ plan for Game 6 was to go with a regular-season-type lineup

After the team’s Friday morning skate at FLA Live Arena, Montgomery said his lines would revert back to the familiar — “people’s comfort zones” — as the Bruins tried to close out the Panthers.

Assuming David Krejci was unavailable — coach Jim Montgomery listed him as “uncertain,” though Krejci was set to skate in the pregame warmup — a regular-season-looking lineup was expected.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Though waiting until game time for final confirmation has become the playoff standard, the Bruins were prepared to roll a familiar set of lines for Game 6 against the Panthers Friday night.

Advertisement

The Bruins would love to recapture that regular-season feeling, when they rolled up a league-record 65 wins and 135 points. They have shown their best on more recent nights.

“Let’s go back to the second period [of Game 5],” Krejci said before puck drop. “The first 10 minutes, that’s how we want to play for 60 minutes. I believe if we play [that] way, we’re going to get a win.”

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

If Krejci remained out, forward Trent Frederic was to be swapped in for Jakub Lauko, reuniting the Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Frederic trio. Defenseman Connor Clifton was set to make his series debut, replacing Matt Grzelcyk and letting Montgomery deploy Dmitry Orlov and Charlie McAvoy together, with Clifton on the right side of Derek Forbort.

The Bruins’ most consistent defensive pair this postseason has been Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm. They have not allowed much — the Bruins are outscoring the Panthers, 3-1, with them on the ice — but it is a bit of a surprise that the defensive-minded Carlo had a pair of assists (0-2—2) and Lindholm fired blanks (0-0—0) through five games.

“This is true for all of our defensemen but especially Lindholm — his offense always comes from great defense or moving the puck and joining [the rush],” said Montgomery, when asked how Lindholm can produce more without forcing it.

Advertisement

“The goals he’s scored or the great passes he’s made throughout the year, it comes from that. We want him to keep focusing on shutting people down, which he’s done a great job of. We know the offense is going to come.

“Great players, they figure it out. It’s just a matter of time. It’s a small sample size right now.”

…

Hall led the Bruins in scoring through five games at 5-3—8, which was tied for fourth in the league. And talk about bang for the buck: He was averaging 14:31 per night, the lowest ice time among the top 30 playoff scorers.

He said the key is simple plays, directed to the net.

“Trying to get to the inside,” Hall said. “Trying to go to places where the goals are scored. If you look throughout the series, they’re all in the slot, they’re all around the net, rebound goals.

“There’s not a lot of tic-tac-toe plays being made right now. It’s shoveling pucks to the net and getting guys there, whether you draw a penalty or an O-zone faceoff or you ultimately score a goal, those are plays that are huge.”

Hall, who missed six weeks after a Feb. 27 knee injury, had three games at the end of the season to ramp up. Not just an offensive producer, he and Coyle drove positive results in Game 5 against Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and physical linemate Sam Bennett.

Advertisement

“He’s got a step in his game,” Krejci said. “Maybe the rest helped him at the end of the season. He’s playing really well. He’s a world-class player and he’s showing it in the playoffs.”

…

Despite missing the morning skate, Linus Ullmark was Montgomery’s choice to make his sixth start in a row in net. Was his early absence a concern? “No,” Montgomery said. “We weren’t worried Game 3 either; we just didn’t tell you.” … With Ullmark off the ice, spare netminder Kyle Keyser practiced with the varsity. Keyser, who has spent most of his four pro seasons in Providence, is from nearby Coral Springs … McAvoy, who logged 30:57 in Game 5 and entered Friday ranked 10th among NHLers in playoff ice time (24:57 per game), also missed the morning skate. Montgomery said he was fine … Krejci (37) and Clifton (28) celebrated birthdays Friday … Panthers agitator Ryan Lomberg, injured in Game 4, was out for Game 6 and a potential Game 7.

…

Road teams were 24-16 in the playoffs entering Friday, those 24 wins tied with 2011 and 2012 for the most through 40 games of a postseason. Panthers coach Paul Maurice’s off-the-cuff theory was that the game is more skill-based, less rooted in intimidation and checking. Teams can’t clutch and grab their way toward a win after going up, 2-0. Buildings aren’t as wild because “five heavyweights a side” aren’t duking it out. And to Hall’s point, teams on the road seem to play a more meat-and-potatoes game. “When we go on the road, we say, ‘We’re not selling tickets in here tonight,’ ” Maurice said. “Keep your game simple.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.