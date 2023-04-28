Bruins’ puck management left much to be desired, and other takeaways from Game 6 loss to Panthers

The first of those strikes, Tkachuk canning the 5-5 equalizer at 10:49, had Jim Montgomery as mad as he’s been all season behind the Black and Gold bench. His anger clearly was directed at his charges, the first-year Boston coach irate his club could not move the puck out of the zone and preserve the lead.

The usually sure-handed Bruins, after finally moving out to a 5-4 lead in the third, twice failed to move the puck out of their own end, resulting in goals by Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen that proved the gateway to Florida’s 7-5 victory.

The Bruins, masters of the NHL’s regular-season class, flunked puck-management school Friday night in Sunrise, Fla., and now they’ll take their failing hands into a decisive Game 7 Sunday at the Garden vs. the Panthers.

Only 3:33 later, Luostarinen struck for the game-winner, the happy recipient of a Connor Clifton bank pass off the left wall that, once again, failed to get out of the zone. Luostarinen curled in from high in the zone and nailed the winner by Linus Ullmark.

As the game, and inevitable end, dragged on, Ullmark looked slower and slower, be it from fatigue or the tension of the close game. Either way, he wasn’t sharp.

Now it’s all down to Sunday, Game 7 on Causeway Street, where the Bruins lost Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The Bruins appeared to have their first lead, (3-2) in two games with 8:28 gone in the second, on what would have been their first goal by a defenseman (Brandon Carlo) in the series.

But … forensics.

An alert Florida video crew noticed that Jake DeBrusk, on his knees in the right-wing corner, subtly touched the puck with a gloved hand before Patrice Bergeron swooped in for the pickup. Brad Marchand then made a relay to Carlo in the right-wing circle. Carlo fired through a screen and the puck was in the net. Bruins, 3-2.

The play went to review per request of the Panthers bench, and sure enough, it was ruled an illegal hand pass. Although it was an inconsequential touch more than a pass. No matter, the goal was wiped off the board for DeBrusk’s violation.

A picayune ruling, a nitpick, and not really the spirit of the law.

But them’s the breaks.

Only 54 seconds later (you could all but set your clock for this one), Aleksander Barkov got under Charlie McAvoy at the left post and knocked home Anthony Duclair’s backdoor feed.

Panthers, 3-2, on a sequence torn straight from the old Montreal Forum Book of Boston Horrors.

▪ The decision to swap Clifton in for Matt Grzelcyk on the back line looked suspect in the first.

The harder-hitting Clifton was tagged with a charging minor at 9:55 of the first. The Bruins successfully burned off the two minutes, only to have Clifton log a big boo-boo on his very next shift, giving away the puck under no pressure as he tried to advance from his own zone.

The Panthers, harder on pucks and faster all over the ice, cashed in Clifton’s mistake for the 2-1 lead at 13:52. Tkachuk, who scored the overtime game-winner on Wednesday at the Garden, cashed in the rebound on a two-on-one break, with Clifton the lone man back after the blatant giveaway.

▪ The Panthers never led in either of the first two games in their own building. They needed only 2:01 to take the lead in Game 6, connecting on a four-on-three power play less than a minute after McAvoy was whistled off for a squirrely tripping infraction (Tkachuk falling on the rear wall).

Brandon Montour beat former Sabres teammate Ullmark on the short side with a drag wrister from the left-wing circle. With ample space because of only seven skaters on the ice, it was Tkachuk who fired a low-to-high diagonal high to the left circle that set up Montour.

Ullmark, who never worked with a lead in Game 5, a Garden rarity this season, appeared to have the short side sealed. But Montour’s shot beat him at the base of the left post.

Short-side goals top the list of goalie sins. Ullmark should have had it. Once again, the Bruins were playing uphill.

▪ By Montgomery’s count, his Bruins had only eight Grade A scoring chances in Game 5. Despite landing 43 shots, they simply didn’t fight to get to the tough scoring areas — a playoff lament for much of the Bruce Cassidy era, too.

The gritty Tyler Bertuzzi was all grit on the Bruins’ 1-1 equalizer with 6:09 gone in the first. Chin tucked and elbows locked, he rushed to the paint and acted as a target for Marchand’s flat-angle shot from the right side. Marchand hit the target and Bertuzzi potted his third of the postseason.

▪ One of the more promising signs for the Bruins came late in the first period when David Pastrnak landed two attempts at five-on-five, the first at 17:05, the second at 17:36. A sign that his stick finally was heating up.

Sure enough, Pasta connected for the 2-2 equalizer at 5:42 of the second, a clever power-play strike off a pass from Marchand. Pastrnak cradled the pass and beat Bobrovksy short side with a sleight-of-hand between-the-legs shovel.

