Bruins taken to series limit after losing Game 6 when Panthers outwork them in crunch time

The tops-seeded Bruins lost a third-period lead five times in their previous 87 games. Game 6 was number six.

A 7-5 loss in Game 6 sent the Bruins with their season on the line. Game 7 is Sunday at TD Garden.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bruins could not finish the Panthers, after a wild third period with seven goals, three lead changes and three ties.

The Panthers outworked the Bruins in crunch time, Sam Reinhart banked a long empty-net goal with 28 seconds left for the final score.

Tyler Bertuzzi, bolstering his reputation as a playoff monster, scored his second goal of the game at 1:32 of the third to tie it up at 3-3 on a top-shelf laser. On the power play, he sent a blind, backhand feed to David Pastrnak for a slam-dunk and the lead at 3:53.

For the Bruins, it was their first lead since they opened Game 4 with a goal. This one lasted all of 3:28.

Little-used Zac Dalpe was left open in front. Dalpe, 33 and only playing since fourth-liner Ryan Lomberg is injured, scored his first career playoff goal by flicking a pass from behind the net over Linus Ullmark’s shoulder at 7:21 to tie it at 4-4.

The Bruins took another short-lived lead on the penalty kill. Hampus Lindholm, under light pressure, dumped the puck over the glass for the penalty, but while shorthanded, Pavel Zacha chased a cleared puck into the Panthers end. Aleksander Barkov went for a hit on Zacha, even though Brandon Montour had him wrapped. That left Jake DeBrusk open, and he scooted in, deked Sergei Bobrovsky (30 saves) and made it a 5-4 game.

The Panthers still on the power play, Matthew Tkachuk had room in front to stuff the 5-5 goal, his second, past Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark, who struggled to control his rebounds, made 26 saves. He couldn’t stop Eetu Luostarinen after a failed clear by Connor Clifton came back at him. Luostarinen gave the Panthers the lead for good at 14:22.

The Bruins served up about 10 minutes of their trademark brand of hockey through the first two periods, and that wasn’t enough to maintain a lead against a desperate team. The Panthers were the better team for most of the first 40 minutes, and held a 3-2 lead that did not lack for controversy.

First, the spectacular must be noted. With the Bruins pushing early in the second period to erase a 2-1 deficit, Pastrnak drew a hooking penalty. Then he drew up perhaps his most jaw-dropping goal of the season.

On the power play, Pastrnak had his back to Bobrovsky’s blocker side when he received a pass from Brad Marchand. With the Florida goaltender crouching to take away a low shot, Pastrnak smoothly tucked the puck between his legs and sent a forehander under the bar at 5:42. It was an audacious goal, and put the Bruins in position to erase the memory of a rough start to Game 6.

Three minutes later, after a dominant shift from Patrice Bergeron and Marchand, Bergeron won a hard board battle with rugged Panther Sam Bennett, telepathically found Marchand, and got to the slot. Marchand wheeled and hit Brandon Carlo at the point. The defenseman’s shot snuck through, giving the Bruins the lead at 8:16.

The celebration that followed was fleeting. The Panthers’ crack video staff found that some 12 seconds before the goal, DeBrusk, on hands and knees in the corner, touched the puck with his glove before Bergeron collected it. Was it a pass to a teammate with his hand? Not at all. But by letter of the law — not the spirit, but the letter — it was a hand pass.

After review: no goal. The NHL offices in Toronto determined that DeBrusk “directed the puck” to Bergeron, in accordance with Rules 38.2 (b) and 79.1.

The energized Panthers converted a mere 1:06 later.

Anthony Duclair snuck behind Dmitry Orlov and Ullmark cut off his shot attempt, but Duclair found Barkov, who got inside position on Charlie McAvoy. With Ullmark out of position, the Florida captain scored his first of the playoffs with a tap-in for the 3-2 lead.

The Panthers buzzed around and earned a power play on a Derek Forbort hook at 13:54. The Bruins allowed zero shots on what looked like a game-saving penalty kill.

However, the Bruins all but wasted a power play that arrived with 1:58 left in the second and Aaron Ekblad came up with two shot blocks.

It was an ugly start for the Bruins, who were down, 2-1, after 20 minutes.

Ullmark looked less than solid, and like the rest of his teammates, slow. Montour (power play) and Tkachuk scored for the Panthers. The Bruins allowed 12 shots, the Panthers greedily firing on Ullmark and charging after rebounds. Florida blocked nine attempts in the first and doled out 15 hits.

The Panthers were in do-or-die mode from puck drop. Nineteen seconds in, Bennett touched off a scrum behind the Bruins net after following his shot and smacking Ullmark’s glove. Matching penalties left the teams to play four on four, and McAvoy’s tripping penalty on the next shift made it a four on three Florida advantage.

Montour made it 1-0 at 2:01, taking the time and space available to load up a wrister and beat Ullmark cleanly, to the short side. It was not a confidence-inspiring save attempt from Ullmark, who started his sixth game in a row after rotating with Jeremy Swayman for nearly the entire season.

The Bruins got one back at 6:09, on a power play created by Taylor Hall (holding on Radko Gudas). Marchand, seeing an unmarked Bertuzzi in front, put a quick shot on net from a sharp angle. The gritty newcomer deflected it off Bobrovsky and scored on a follow-up whack.

But Connor Clifton, making his return to the series after three games as a scratch, committed the most egregious of Boston’s six first-period giveaways. After taking an overexuberant charging penalty at 9:35 of the first, the defenseman threw an outlet pass to no one on his next shift. Nick Cousins intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and went in two on one with Tkachuk, who buried a rebound of Cousins’ shot.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.