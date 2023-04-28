The story behind Patriots pick Christian Gonzalez’s spiffy draft-night suit

But when he took the stage after the Patriots selected him at No. 17, he had a surprise up his sleeve — literally.

The Oregon cornerback was invited to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, and showed up on Thursday in a modest white suit to walk the red carpet into the venue.

Christian Gonzalez had a plan for when his dreams came true.

Gonzalez opened his jacket to reveal bright splashes of yellow, blue, and red — the colors of the Colombian flag.

“My dad was born in Colombia,” Gonzalez explained after the draft. “He moved to America to play basketball when he was 18.”

Gonzalez said it took a little bit of planning to pull the outfit off, but it was worth it.

“It means the world to me. To just be able to put it on for South America,” he continued.

But it’s not just about representing his father’s homeland. It’s also about inspiring the future.

“They don’t really play football over there,” he explained. “So having little kids know they can do what they want if they set their mind to it. ... just want to be able to let them know they have somebody to look up to.”

Gonzalez is expected to immediately contribute for the Patriots. At 6-2, he’ll be one of the tallest players in a cornerback room filled with Jonathan Jones (5-foot-10), Marcus Jones (5-foot-8), and Jack Jones (5-foot-11).

