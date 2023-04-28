David Pastrnak vowed to take ‘a shooting mentality’ into Game 6 vs. Panthers

What Pasta isn’t feeling isn’t so much the problem; it’s what he isn’t doing that is hurting the Bruins in this series.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, before the Bruins dusted off the final disappointment from their Game 5 loss at home and boarded a plane to Florida for Friday night’s second attempt at closing out their first-round series with the Panthers, Pastrnak insisted he isn’t frustrated, or superstitious, or bothered, or anything else that might go along with having to go back on the road after failing to close out the Panthers Wednesday night.

Not scoring enough goals, or tallying enough points.

Pastrnak, the sublime talent who lit up the scoreboard a team-best 61 times this season, the creative genius whose additional 52 assists helped earn a midseason contract extension worth a franchise-record $90 million over eight years, the player you would expect to be in the middle of a series that has seen players like Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand feast on offense, had but two goals through the first five games. Perhaps even worse, he wasn’t dishing the puck with any success either, with zero assists on the first 19 Bruins goals.

But, Pasta insisted Thursday, he isn’t frustrated.

“No,” he said when asked directly about his scoring drought. “For me, it’s just that I have to have the shooting mentality that I had all year long.”

Nor is he superstitious.

“No,” he said when asked about a familiar cap he was wearing. “I’m not superstitious, just time for a hat today.”

No, he isn’t bothered by the many lineup changes and forward combinations thrown out by coach Jim Montgomery.

“I have no problem with moving around,” he said. “I’m fine with adjusting to different linemates. We’ve had different players in and out of the lineup all year. It’s nothing new. We had a lot of injuries, so we pretty much played with everybody to this point.”

Still, Pasta is a logical beneficiary of Montgomery’s admission Friday morning that he was likely to roll out more stable, familiar lines in Game 6.

“Pasta has the ability to assimilate his game to the other people’s strengths, but clearly there are people who he has played with that he’s had a lot of success with this year,” Montgomery said. “So that familiarity, knowing where you’re going to be in certain situations, certain entries, his own play, enables him to get to those comfort plays. So it’s a little bit of both.”

Anything that can help him score rather than hitting an opposing body with the puck. For all the Panthers’ physicality on checks and after-the-whistle feistiness, it has been their willingness to block shots that has confounded Pastrnak the most.

When a shooter can’t get the puck to the net, he can start looking pass-first, even when that’s not the best play. That’s where Pastrnak has found himself lately, held without a single point in three of the four games heading into Game 6.

“I really trust David’s decision-making, especially when he has the puck or when he’s offensively without it, because I go to him a lot about what he sees in certain situations and I learn through him,” Montgomery said Thursday. “And so I really liked his habits without the puck [in Game 5]. And I just know when his habits without the puck are really good, he’s going to get more opportunities.

“I thought he had more opportunities to do things than Game 4 in Florida. So if he continues along that trend, it’s just a matter of time.”

“I’m definitely going for the shooting mind-set,” Pastrnak said. “You get two shots blocked in a row from the same spot and you start to look for a better play. It’s up to us or up to me to recognize that. It’s going to be very simple moving forward for me, having a shooting mentality.

“I’m getting the chances. It’s just a matter of time until it goes in.”

Though it was goaltender Linus Ullmark who channeled his inner Ted Lasso after the overtime blunder that lost Game 5 — citing the need to “have the mind of a goldfish” — Pastrnak is similarly good at having a very short memory, one that can quickly move past a slow game and explode for points.

Take the Bruins’ disappointing Game 2 loss at home, when Pastrnak had just two shots on goal. Two days later, he fired 13 shots, seven of them going on net against the Alex Lyon/Sergei Bobrovsky combo. Pastrnak scored a breakaway goal in the third period of that game.

That’s what the Bruins needed more of Friday.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.