EMass boys’ volleyball: Assisting two wins, Lowell’s Tyrell Lout headlines Players of the Week

Finn Bell and Joe Kelly, Wayland — The duo each notched 19 kills in a Dual County League battle that went five sets and ended with a win over Lincoln-Sudbury.
Matt Deeley, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — The senior mashed 22 kills as the No. 10 Pioneers kept their grip on the Catholic Conference top spot with a 3-2 win over St. John’s Prep.
Tyrell Lout, Lowell — The junior recorded 62 assists in Merrimack Valley wins (both 3-1) over No. 12 North Andover and Chelmsford.
Chris Milfort, Durfee — The junior powered the Hilltoppers with 24 kills and 26 digs, helping to take a 3-1 South Alliance victory in Brockton.
Advertisement
Hunter Parent, Barnstable — The junior (50 assists, 4 kills, 8 digs) paced the Red Hawks, which turned a two-set deficit into a five-set triumph over Quincy.
Yash Patel, North Andover — The senior dealt 33 assists as the No. 12 Scarlet Knights outlasted Lawrence in a five-set match.
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.