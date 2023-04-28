Guardians battle past Nick Pivetta, Red Sox to open series at Fenway

Nick Pivetta yielded just five hits against Cleveland. Yet it was all relentless at-bats and long innings, a meaty 100 pitches needed to finish five innings.

Even though they have struggled this year, Cleveland entered Friday with the highest contact rate and lowest strikeout rate in the majors. It’s an organizational formula, one carried out by the players it employs.

The Guardians are always going to be a tough at-bat, and they used that skill to grind out a 5-2 win Friday at Fenway Park to begin a weekend set with the Red Sox.

It started immediately. With one out and Steven Kwan on first after a leadoff single, Pivetta battled José Ramírez for 12 pitches. The last was a line drive to right-center which put runners at the corners. Josh Naylor’s sacrifice scored the first run of the game, and Josh Bell’s double off the Green Monster extended the deficit to 2-0.

After a 32-pitch first, the Guardians made it 3-0 in the second. Pivetta tried to snap off a 1-2 breaking ball to Will Brennan. It was a bad one, plunking him. Brennan then stole second and came home on a Myles Straw single to right field.

In the end, Pivetta would allow four runs, the last on a Mike Zunino sky-high solo shot in the fourth that just made it over the Green Monster. The Sox chipped away at Guardians starter Shane Bieber, reaching the 2020 American League Cy Young for single runs in the second — a walk, the first of three Jarren Duran doubles, and Kiké Hernández’s RBI single — and fifth — back-to-back doubles by Enmanuel Valdez and Alex Verdugo.

Bieber made it through seven innings on his 99 pitches, though, allowing the five hits and two walks that Pivetta did. The Red Sox had traffic late, but couldn’t convert it. Duran’s second double led off the seventh, but he was stranded there. A one-out Masataka Yoshida double and Justin Turner single put runners on the corners in the eighth against Trevor Stephan, bringing up Rafael Devers. Cora flipped Yoshida to second and Devers to fourth in Friday’s lineup, seeking just that sort of RBI opportunity for him.

Devers struck out on a pitch in the dirt, Triston Casas ground out to second, and the Guardians tacked on an insurance run on a Pesky Pole homer by Brennan in the ninth. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase worked around Duran’s third double for his ninth save.

