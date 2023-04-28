In ISL showdown, Belmont Hill lacrosse stops St. Sebastian’s with a fourth-quarter flurry

“We knew they wanted to play this frenetic pace —10-man ride, get up and down the field, fast break. We don’t play that way,” said Belmont Hill coach Tim Sullivan. “We want to play our game, and we knew we could hold the line.”

But when Belmont Hill conceded a three-goal burst to Independent School League rival St. Sebastian’s in the third quarter, Belmont Hill leaned on its regimented style of play to craft a thrilling response: a three-goal run in the fourth quarter, which cemented an 8-5 win over the Arrows at Boston University’s Nickerson Field.

Players on the Belmont Hill lacrosse team joke that the team’s slow, methodical pace should be called “boring ball.”

Belmont Hill (10-0) held a 4-0 advantage at halftime, thanks to goals from junior Benjamin DiBattista, sophomore Preston Evans, and seniors Finn Fox and Luke Theberge, and nine saves by goalie Matthew Torrey, an Air Force commit from Hingham.

St. Sebastian’s feverish three-goal response came in the first 1:12 of the third quarter, which cut Belmont Hill’s lead down to one. Then, Belmont Hill regained control, outscoring the Arrows (8-3), 4-2, the rest of the way. DiBattista, Theberge, Dylan Casillo, and Will Stewart tallied the second-half goals for Belmont Hill. Torrey finished with 14 saves.

“Me and [Matthew] Torrey talked at half and said, ‘We’re up 4-0, but that’s not going to stay,’” said Fox, a Weston resident who’ll play at Princeton next year. “BH-Seb’s is never going to be that way. So when they do score, we have to stay composed, can’t point fingers, and we have to just get back to our defense.”

Coming into the showdown, Belmont Hill was the top-ranked team in BostonLax.net’s rankings, which include public, private, and prep schools. St. Sebastian’s ranked third in the same poll. Each team has six NCAA Division 1 recruits, respectively.

The win puts Belmont Hill in the driver’s seat to earn the top seed in the ISL tournament.

Senior captain Charlie Hoffman led the Arrows with a goal and two assists.

“All these kids know each other, they play against each other all the time and it’s just fun,” Sullivan said. “There’s just something special between the two schools, when they play each other that you know it’s going to be an electric atmosphere.”