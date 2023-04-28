Jenn Medjid leads Boston College women’s lacrosse to ACC tournament final

Jenn Medjid scored three goals for her eighth consecutive hat trick and 15th of the season to lead the Boston College women’s lacrosse team to a 9-4 victory over fifth-seeded Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals on Friday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“I think it was just a total team effort on offense,’’ Medjid said. “From the draw, we had to all chip in and help out. We were all just working together and that’s what lit a fire underneath us.”

The Eagles (15-3) advance to their fourth ACC title game in five tournaments and will face North Carolina in a rematch of last season’s ACC title game at 12 p.m. on Sunday.