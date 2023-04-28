Jenn Medjid leads Boston College women’s lacrosse to ACC tournament final

Jenn Medjid scored three goals for her eighth consecutive hat trick and 15th of the season to lead the Boston College women’s lacrosse team to a 9-4 victory over fifth-seeded Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals on Friday at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
“I think it was just a total team effort on offense,’’ Medjid said. “From the draw, we had to all chip in and help out. We were all just working together and that’s what lit a fire underneath us.”
The Eagles (15-3) advance to their fourth ACC title game in five tournaments and will face North Carolina in a rematch of last season’s ACC title game at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
BC freshman goaltender Shea Dolce stopped 11 shots for a career-high .733 save percentage when facing at least 25 shots. “I was locked in and the defense did such a great job, it started from the first whistle,” Dolce said.
Medjid, of Garden City, N.Y., and Belle Smith, of Westhampton Beach, N.Y., led the Eagles to three straight goals after ND scored first in the opening period, leading to a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.
After ND pulled within 3-2 in the second, Kayla Martello found the back of the net followed by a Courtney Weeks goal with less than 30 seconds to go in the half to give BC a 5-2 edge at the half.
A 4-0 run in the second half capped by back-to-back goals from Cassidy Weeks in the fourth iced the game, giving BC nine straight victories heading into Sunday’s final.