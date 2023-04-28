Scouting report: What new Patriots DL Keion White brings on the field

The Patriots selected Georgia Tech pass rusher Keion White with the No. 46 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft .

College snapshot: Old Dominion didn’t play in 2020 because of COVID, so White transferred to Georgia Tech to get on the field. An offseason injury kept him out for most of 2021. He was back in full force last season, collecting seven sacks and getting himself back in the conversation for the NFL.

Positives: White is a competent run defender with the size and strength to set the edge. He has enough range to reach quarterbacks in space, and could be used as an inside rusher on passing downs.

Weaknesses: White’s athleticism will be exposed against most blockers in the league. He can be slow to adjust as a pass rusher and needs to use his hands with more decisiveness. White also lacks the power to fight through double teams and force penetration.

NFL comp: Carlos Basham, Bills

Basham’s power and hand ability got him picked in the second round, and he has played a valuable role as a rotational rusher. That said, the return on investment might not be quite what the Bills had in mind when spending a top-75 pick on him.

Draft projection: NFL Network had White going in the first or second round, with a score of 6.43 out of 8.

Highlight reel

