Keion White wasn’t expecting the Patriots to draft him out of Georgia Tech, but he’s ready to get down to business

White said it was “a surprise to me” to get the call from the Patriots, considering he had no pre-draft contact with the club. Nevertheless, he feels like he’s a “good fit” after talking with club officials Friday.

A 6-foot-5-inch, 285-pounder, White, the 46th overall pick, is coming off a highly productive season for Georgia Tech, starting a dozen games with 54 tackles, including 14 for losses, and 7.5 sacks.

The Patriots went right back to the defensive well Friday night, selecting edge rushing force Keion White in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Asked why he felt that way, White said he’s not somebody who’s into the “glitz and glamour of football, I want to work, and I want to win, and I feel like that’s what the Patriots offer.”

An extremely athletic player with a basketball background, White started his collegiate journey as a tight end at Old Dominion.

He made eight starts at the position in 2018 (11 catches, 124 yards) before switching to defensive end for the Monarchs. In 2019, he amassed 62 tackles and a team-high 19 tackles for a loss, along with 3.5 sacks.

White has no regrets about the position switch.

“The transition was for the best, it got me to this point now,” he said. “I’m still working. I’m still improving. I feel like we all are. From All-Pros to rookies, we’re all improving day by day because when you’re not improving, you’re getting worse.”

When COVID-19 wiped out Old Dominion’s 2020 season, White transferred to Georgia Tech. A freak ankle injury suffered playing basketball (he slipped on a T-shirt on the baseline while coming down with a rebound) limited him to four games in 2021.

He made the most of his 2022, however.

Keion White had 7.5 sacks for Georgia Tech last season. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

White flashes impressive speed off the edge, driving his heavy hands and long arms into blockers and driving them back into the pocket and discombobulating quarterbacks.

He also uses those attributes to stack and shed and set the edge against the run — a quality coveted by the Patriots.

White is also deceptively light on his feet and can turn and keep up with pass-catching running backs on certain routes.

White joins an impressive group of edge rushers, including Matthew Judon (15.5 sacks), Josh Uche (11.5), and Deatrich Wise (7.5).

With just two-and-a-half seasons playing on the edge, White will need to refine his technique and expand his pass-rushing repertoire to secure a spot in the Patriots’ rotation and make an immediate impact.

He believes working with Bill Belichick and his staff is the ideal place to take his game to the next level.

“The [Patriots] do a really good job developing their players,” he said. “So, knowing that I have an incredible amount of things I can improve on and learn in the game of football, I feel like there’s no better system I can go into.”

White is the 10th player drafted out of Georgia Tech by the Patriots and first sinceguard Shaq Mason was taken in the fourth round with the 131st overall pick in 2015.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com.