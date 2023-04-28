Scouting Marte Mapu, the Patriots’ third-round draft pick

Mapu was the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year in 2022. He finished with 76 tackles (6.5 for loss), two interceptions, four pass breakups, and one blocked kick in 13 starts.

Mapu (6-3, 217 pounds) was primarily a nickel corner and safety for the Hornets but played linebacker at the Senior Bowl. He also has extensive experience on special teams — something Patriots coach Bill Belichick values.

Marte Mapu, a linebacker/safety out of Sacramento State, was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 76 pick.

Mapu suffered a torn pectoral muscle during pre-draft training in February. The muscle ripped off the bone while he was bench pressing, and he had to undergo surgery. He’s told teams he should be good to go for training camp.

The NFL Network said Mapu “might need to prove he can excel in at least one department — whether in run support or in coverage — at the next level.”

NFL Network called him “highly instinctive” and a “run-through tackler.”

Among his weaknesses, per the NFL Network, are his heavy feet and “questionable pursuit speed.”

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah called Mapu his favorite player in the draft.

“He didn’t get a combine invite and he’s been navigating an injury,” Jeremiah wrote on Twitter before the draft. “If he falls because of it, some team is going to get a steal.”

Marte spoke with the Draft Network ahead of the draft, and was asked about playing five positions — quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, linebacker, and safety — in high school.

”It prepared me to play football first and foremost,” he said. “It gave me a high-level understanding of how to play different positions on the field within the same defense or offense.

”I know what everybody’s job is because, at some point, I’ve played that position next to me or behind me. It helped me become a more versatile player. It helped me adjust to different perspectives, especially early in my career.”

Mapu was projected to go in the third round by CBS, in the fifth round by the Sporting News, and in the seventh round by ESPN.

