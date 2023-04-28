At MIAA’s day celebrating women in sports, the message was clear to tomorrow’s leaders: ‘Now is your turn.’

In keeping with this year’s theme — Title IX: The Next 50 Years — rather than recounting the adversity she has faced as a woman in sports, McDonnell used her time at the podium to remind her audience of their strength and ability as female athletes.

As the keynote speaker at this year’s MIAA Girls and Women in Sports Day event at Faneuil Hall, McDonnell addressed a full room of female high school athletes, coaches, and athletics personnel about the importance of uplifting women in sports Friday morning.

Norwood girls’ basketball coach Kristen McDonnell has one message for young women athletes: Never forget how awesome you are.

“All of you in this room have that something extra — that X-factor, that spark, that energy, that enthusiasm — that is really hard to define, but easy to understand once you’ve seen it,” said McDonnell. “Congratulations on all of your success.”

After starring on the court at both Boston Latin and Stonehill College, McDonnell returned to the high school game, directing the Braintree girls to four Division 1 championships.. After three years as the varsity boys’ coach at Norwood, where she works fulltime in the guidance department, she took over as the girls’ basketball coach this past season.

From the podium, McDonnell reflected on five historical moments for women in sports: Billie Jean King’s triumphant victory in the “Battle of the Sexes”; the passing of Title IX in 1972; Simone Biles’s Olympic success; the fight for equal pay launched by the US national women’s soccer team; and Kim Ng’s hire as general manager for the Miami Marlins in 2021.

Though she acknowledged the expanded opportunities granted to women in sports today, it is vital, McDonnell said, to remember the women that made those opportunities available, so as not to become complacent in the fight for further equality.

“We all stand on the shoulders of those women who fought for us to have the privileges we’ve been afforded,” McDonnell said. “Now, it’s your turn.”

Mount Greylock AD Lindsey von Holtz, outgoing president of the MIAA, , reminded the attendees of their duty to the generations yet to come.

“You are the next group of coaches, the next teachers, and the next professionals. You are today’s student leaders and tomorrow’s adult leaders,” von Holtz said. “Think about how you will impact the experience of girls in sports in the next 20 years or 50 years.”

Following words from von Holtz, McDonnell, New Agenda: Northeast president Leda Levine, and Lexington AD Naomi Martin, the MIAA individually honored the 300 female student athletes with certificates.

Four women were honored with distinguished service awards: Donna Anderson, the varsity field hockey coach and teacher at Triton Regional; Nicole Fossas, girls’ cross country and track coach at Shepherd Hill Regional; Julie Gossen, AD at Mount Alvernia; and Casey Grange, the assistant athletic director and girls’ basketball coach at Central Catholic.

“Embrace the responsibility that comes with the privileges you’ve been afforded, keep women and girls moving forward through the quality of your actions and the integrity of your intent, have a lot of fun, and go conquer the freaking world.”

Girls' student-athletes from high schools across the state filled Faneuil Hall Friday for the MIAA's annual event. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @juliacyohe.