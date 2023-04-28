Newburyport girls, Burlington boys track reign in MSTCA Division 4 Relays

With Annie Shay, Morgan Felts, Annabel Murray, and Stroope combining to finish in 4 minutes, 5.31 seconds in the night’s final event, the Newburyport girls’ track team won the MSTCA D4 Relays title at Pembroke High School with 60.33 points. Holliston finished second with 59.33, and Burlington was third with 46.

“It was like a dream,” said Stroope, a sophomore. “I was so scared. I thought she was right behind me, and I thought people were cheering for her to catch me. I was just trying to give it all I’ve got until the end.”

PEMBROKE — As Newburyport’s Devin Stroope rounded the final turn of the 4x400 relay, she didn’t know exactly how much distance she had over Holliston’s Carmen Luisi, who was running second. With the Clippers needing to beat Holliston to secure the MSTCA D4 Relays title, Stroope kicked it into high gear.

“Those girls have been running for like two or three years together,” said Newburyport head coach Mike McCormick. “That was their best 4x400.”

Stroope also earned a meet record with her individual javelin throw of 110 feet, 10 inches en route to the Clippers winning the relay with a combined 279 feet, 10 inches. The Clippers also finished first in the discus relay, second in the 4x1600, third in the 4x200, and fourth in the 4x800, long jump, and triple jump relays.

On the boys’ side, Burlington cruised to a third straight D4 relays crown, finishing with 96 points. Tewksbury finished second with 63, and Gloucester third with 47.

“When we put things together [before the meet], I came up with 97 points for the team, and we got 96 — I’m not sure who screwed up,” said Burlington head coach Matt Carr. “We knew distance runners were good … Throws, we knew would be solid.”

The Red Devils won the shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays on the track, and kept the strong performances going on the field events with wins in the shot put and long jump, including individual champions Julian Sacca (shot put: 46 feet, 6 inches) and Elijah Wolinski (long jump: 20 feet, 8½ inches).

The title is the sixth in the last eight years for Burlington in the outdoor relays, and the team has won in either the indoor or outdoor relays 11 seasons in a row.

“This is our meet,” Carr said. “If I had to pick between winning this meet and the MIAA meet, I’d pick this one every time. We’ve got 51 kids here competing today, at the MIAA meet we’ll have 15-20.”

Pembroke blazed to meet records in the boys’ (43.48) and girls’ (48.49) 4x100 relays, with the girls’ record coming .03 seconds short of the All-Divisions record set by Andover in 2011. The Holliston girls’ 4x1600 relay also earned a meet record with a 21:12.53, nearly 18 seconds faster than the old record (Hamilton-Wenham, 2012).

Division 6

Amesbury scored a Division 6 sweep across the boys and girls’ sides of the MSTCA Relays on Friday at West Bridgewater High.

The Amesbury boys racked up 100 team points, pulling far ahead of second-place Wareham (53 points) and third-place Carver (45 points). Aiden Donovan (142 feet, 4 inches) won the boys’ discus throw relay and Henry O’Neil (135-07) prevailed in boys’ javelin. Amesbury also added relay victories in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, and distance medley.

Advertisement

The girls’ side came in closer on the final tally, with Amesbury’s 60 points edging Ipswich (53 points) and Joseph Case (52 points) despite only winning the girls’ shuttle hurdle. Meagan McAndrews notched third-place finishes in the javelin throw (90-03) and shot put (30-09). Second-place efforts in the 4x100 and 4x400 helped seal the victory.