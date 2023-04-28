Patriots draft reset: Receivers and tight ends are the likely targets in Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday

“Head on back here fairly early, start watching some guys, start doing some comparisons. You know, looking at the teams ahead of us, different scenarios, moving up, moving back, moving up was in play [Thursday], we ended up moving back,” said Groh. “You know, we’re always very flexible. Try and do what’s best for the football team and try and put together the best team possible, whether that’s moving up or collecting another pick to kind of strike in the, the heart of the draft, call it the third, fourth rounds here.”

After Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh performs his most important duty of Friday (“kiss my kids good morning,” he revealed in the wee hours), he’ll go back to building his board.

With Day 1 of the NFL Draft in the books, the Patriots – along with the rest of the league – will turn their attention to Day 2, which kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. and includes Rounds 2 and 3.

New England addressed a big need Thursday night with its selection of cornerback Christian Gonzalez and will now be likely focused on getting some more weapons for quarterback Mac Jones.

Adding pass catchers – be they receivers or tight ends – will be on the docket as the Patriots select in Round 2 (No. 46 overall) and Round 3 (76).

Among the top receivers available are Tennessee twins Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman; North Carolina’s Josh Downs; Oklahoma’s Marvin Mimms Jr., and Michigan State’s Jayden Reed.

Hyatt: That this speed demon is still available ranks among the biggest surprises (along with quarterback Will Levis and tight Michael Mayer) of the first night. The 6-foot, 176-pound Hyatt excelled as an inside receiver, exploding in coach Josh Heupel’s spread attack, catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022.

Tillman: Possessing excellent size (6-3, 213 pounds) and length, Tillman is a physical player with strong hands and great focus (only five drops in four seasons). He plays outside the numbers and may have slipped on a lot of boards because he missed six games with an ankle injury in 2022. A better measuring stick is 2021 when he caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and a dozen TDs.

Downs: A two-time All-ACC performer, the ultraquick 5-8, 171-pound Downs amassed 195 catches for 2,364 yards and 19 scores the last two seasons. A pure slot machine in the Tar Heels’ Air Raid offense, he gets off the line in a flash and can cut on a dime.

Mimms Jr.: Another dude who plays at warp speed (he ran a 4.38 40 at the Scouting Combine), Mimms grabbed 54 passes for 1,083 yards, and 6 TDs. Mimms (5-10, 183 pounds) played mostly outside the numbers but made cameos in the slot as well.

Reed: Caught 203 passes for 2,866 yards and 26 TDs in four seasons, the last three with the Spartans. Reed (5-10, 187 pounds) is versatile (he can run every route) and electric – he had 46 plays of 20 or more yards over the last two seasons.

Dalton Kincaid was the only tight end to hear his name called in Thursday’s first round, meaning several projected first rounders, including Notre Dame’s Mayer, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave, and Georgia’s Darnell Washington are available.

Mayer: This 6-4, 249-pound widebody shattered all the school records for the position (180 catches, 2,099 yards, 18 TDs). He plays with great strength as a blocker and a ball carrier, and has some sneaky good open-field moves.

Musgrave: An excellent all-around athlete, he’s equally comfortable on the football field, the track facility, or the slopes (he is also a ski racer). The 6-6, 253-pounder has silky smooth hands and is a more than willing blocker.

Washington: Don’t let the underwhelming career stats (45 catches, 774 yards, 3 TDs in 36 games) fool you. He was never the Bulldogs’ featured guy. However, this 6-7, 264-pounder will be somebody’s guy in the pros. He has a superb blend of size, strength, and speed.

